ALBANY -- These establishments were inspected Jan. 24-30 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Jan. 30
RUBY TUESDAY, 2626 Dawson Road
Score: 96
Violation: CFSM (certified food safety manager) and I observed three food containers uncovered when not in use. Discussed with manager. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Manager/CFSN covered food containers and agreed to educate staff.
STEAK & SHAKE, 718 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 95
Violations: CFSM (certified food safety manager) and EHS (Environmental Health Service) observed food container not covered. Discussed with CFSM. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. CFSM and EHS observed single-service/use items not stored in a manner that protects food/lip contact surfaces. Discussed this with CFSM. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Items not properly stored were discarded and CFSM agreed to educate staff. CFSM covered the food container and agreed to educated staff.
POPEYE'S NO. 791, 1401 S. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 97
Violations: Observed the walk-in-cooler leaking water and not in good repair. PIC (person in charge) contacted the service company to come out and repair the cooler. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 12. Observed no lid on the trash can in the women's restroom. PIC will place a lid on the trash can. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 12. Observed a broken portion of the HVAC duct hanging from the ceiling in the kitchen due to leaks in the ceiling. PIC will place a work order to have HVAC and ceiling tiles will be repaired. Repeat Violation. Correct by Feb. 12. Observed some tiles and coving in the main kitchen area need to be replaced. PIC will place a work order to have the tile and coving replaced. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 12.
Jan. 29
MOULTRIE ROAD CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, 111 Moultrie Road
Score: 100
LOCOS GRILL & PUB, 547 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 93
Violations: Manager and EHS (Environmental Health Service) found spray bottle chemical used for cleaning toaster was not in its original container and not labeled with common name. Discussed with manager. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Manager and EHS observed wet cloths used for wiping counters and other surfaces not held in proper sanitizer concentration. Discussed with CFSM (Certified food safety manager) and CFSM. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: CFSM labeled spray bottle and agreed to educate staff. CFSM emptied sanitizer buckets and filled them with 200 ppm QAC (quaternary ammonium compound) sanitizer as evidenced by QAC sanitizer test strips. CFSM agreed to educated staff on QAC testing of sanitizer buckets every three to four hours and changing sanitizer buckets routinely as well as when concentration drops below 200 ppm. EHS gave him a few QAC test strips until new QAC bottle is purchased. Discussed proper storage of ice scoop.
LOS VAQUEROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 603 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 100
SOUTHERN ELEGANCE CATERING, 410 N. Magnolia St.
Score: 94
Violations: Observed the fume hood needs to be cleaned. PIC will have the fume hood cleaned. Repeat Violation. Correct by Feb. 8.
Jan. 28
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN NO. 463-C, 1723 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 94
Violation: Observed ice not protected from cross contamination by storing in covered container. PIC (person in charge) covered ice bin. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation.
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES, 2630 Dawson Road
Score: 100
BTJ WINGS, 1705 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 95
Violations: Observed the fume hood not cleaned to sight or touch. PIC (person in charge) will have the fume hood cleaned. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 7. Observed no lid on the trash can in the women's restroom. PIC will replace the lid on the trash can. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 7. Observed floor tiles missing in the women's restroom. PIC will have the tiles replaced. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 7. Remarks: Fume hood, missing trash can lid, and missing tiles have a correction date of Feb. 7.
Jan. 27
INTERNATIONAL STUDIES MAGNET SCHOOL, 2237 Cutts Drive
Score: 100
BJ'S ON SLAPPEY, 703 S. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 96
Violation: Observed the fume hood not clean to sight or touch. Discussed frequency of cleaning with PIC (person in charge). New Violation. Correct by Feb. 6.
Jan. 26
HINES MEMORIAL C.M.E. CHURCH (SOUP KITCHEN), 400 N. Madison St.
Score: 100
Jan. 24
RADIUM SPRINGS MIDDLE SCHOOL, 2600 Radium Spring Road
Score: 100
BIG WILLY'S SEAFOOD/MOBILE, 100 N. Main St., Sylvester
Score: 100
NORTHSIDE LOUNGE LLP, 2238 Palmyra Road
Score: 96
Violation: Observed no hand soap in the women's and men's restrooms. PIC (person in charge) will place soap in the restrooms. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 2.
QUALITY INN ALBANY MALL/RESTAURANT, 806 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 96
Violation: CFSM no longer working there as stated by manager. Certified Food Safety Manager Instructor/Proctor list given with timeline of 60 days to complete. New Violation. Correct by March 24. Remarks: Manager agreed for himself or an employee to complete the CFSM within the allotted time.
EL VAQUERO, 3007 Kensington Court
Score: 89
Violations: Manager and EHS (Environmental Health Services) observed some potentially hazardous and other food items held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the prep-top cooler nearest the nacho station and in the reach-in cooler underneath the same prep-top. Discussed with CFSM (certified food safety manager)/manager that 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below is the required temperature. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation. Remarks: Potentially hazardous items removed/discarded by manager on site. Manager agreed to place work order for the cooler to be serviced/repaired/replaced. He agreed that prep-tops or walk-in cooler/freezer are to be used until then.
LEE
Jan. 28
SONIC DRIVE IN, 2833 Ledo Road, Albany
Score: 94
Violation: Observed mold present on nozzles of drink dispensers and on inside of ice machine. Advised PIC (person in charge) to actively clean drink nozzles nightly and wash rinse and sanitize ice machine weekly. Repeat Violation. Correct by Jan. 31.
SUBWAY LOCATED IN WALMART, 2825 Ledo Road, Albany
Score: 100
Jan. 24
LEE STATE PRISON, 153 Pinewood Road, Leesburg
Score: 100.
WORTH
No inspections during period.
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
Jan. 29
WOOS COOKIN, 117 E. Main St., Sasser
Score: 91
Violation: Observed raw chicken stored over raw hamburger and on same shelf with pork chops. Owner corrected violation by arranging raw meats in an order based on cooking temperatures. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed proper storage of meats based on minimum internal cooking temperatures.
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
No inspections during period.
