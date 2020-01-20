These establishments were inspected Jan. 10-16 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Jan. 16
CRACKER BARREL, 1114 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 96
Violations: Manager and I observed wet cloths used for wiping countertops and other surfaces not placed in sanitizing bucket. Discussed this with manager. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Manager and I observed washed/rinsed and sanitized dishes directly stacked in a manner so that proper air drying was not encouraged. Discussed with manager. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Manager removed wet clothes and had them placed in to be laundered. Sanitizer bucket with 100 ppm chlorine as evidenced by chlorine test strips on hand made up and newly laundered clothes placed in the sanitizer bucket. Manager educated staff. Manager stacked wet food containers in a manner to allow air drying and educated staff. Discussed keeping thermometers within view in freezers, coolers and warmers.
Jan. 15
MIKATA JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE, 2610 Dawson Road
Score: 100
THE OZONE, 426 Cordele Road
Score: 90
Violations: Observed no certified food safety manager certificate. PIC (person in charge) will obtain certification within 30 days. Repeat Violation. Observed interior of ice machine not clean to sight and touch. PIC will have interior of ice machine washed and sanitized. New Violation. Correct by Jan. 21.
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE, 823 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 100
WING DIXIE & DELI, 244 Cordele Road, Suite 105
Score: 81
Violations: Observed an expired food safety manager certificate posted in facility. PIC (person in charge) will provide new certification. Repeat Violation. Observed TCS (temperature controlled for safety) food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. PIC removed lettuce and tomatoes from service. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation. Observed the most recent inspection report not prominently posted. PIC posted the most current report. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed fume hood not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of soil residues. PIC will have fume hood cleaned. New Violation. Correct by Jan. 22.
HEALTH HUT, 2345 Lake Park Drive
Score: 100
Jan. 14
SONIC DRIVE-IN, 519 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 91
Violations: Observed the chute section of the interior of the ice machine not clean to sight and touch with gloved hand using alcohol prep pad. Discussed with the CFSM (certified food safety manager). Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation. Observed cloths for wiping counters and other surfaces in the facility that were not stored in proper concentration of QAC (quaternary ammonium compounds) chemical sanitizer solution during periods of non-use. Discussed with CFSM. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Ice machine chute cleaned/sanitized on site. CFSM to educate staff regarding routine chute cleaning/sanitizing schedule for ice machine one or two times per day and as needed. Sanitizer buckets emptied and replaced with proper concentration QAC 200 ppm as evidenced by QAC test strips. CFSM to educate staff on testing sanitizer bucket concentration every three to four hours and as needed.
THE MAYBERRY DINER, 2349 Lake Park Drive
Score: 100
NEW FLAVOR RESTAURANT, 1205 Clark Ave. Suite C
Score: 95.
Violations: Observed handwashing sink not supplied with individual, disposable towels. PIC (person in charge) supplied sink with paper towels. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed equipment on premises not permitted for the operation of the facility. PIC will submit specification sheets for equipment and plans. New Violation.
Jan. 13
TURNER ELEMENTARY, 2001 Leonard Ave.
Score: 100
ALBANY STRIKERS, 1200 W. Broad Ave.
Score: 96
Violation: Observed the fume hood not clean to sight or touch. Discussed frequency of cleaning with PIC (person in charge). New Violation. Correct by Jan. 23.
STARBUCKS/TARGET, 2721 Dawson Road
Score: 100
THAI KITCHEN, 2216 Palmyra Road
Score: 97
Violation: Observed rice and sugar stored near the mop sink in area designated for cleaning supplies. PIC (person in charge) removed the food items. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Jan. 10
BRUSTER’S, 2822 Old Dawson Road
Score: 100
ALBANY HIGH SCHOOL, 801 Residence Ave.
Score: 100
SAN JOE’S TO GO, 2401 Dawson Road
Score: 96
Violation: Observed dishes in the hand-washing sink located nearest the three-compartment sink. Discussed this with CFSM (certified food safety manager). Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed with CFSM that nothing but dirty hands belongs in the hand sink. CFSM removed dishes from the hand sink and educated staff.
LEE
Jan. 14
CHICK-FIL-A, 1202 U.S. Highway 19 South, Leesburg
Score: 100
AMBER’S HEALTH SPOT, 101 Pecan St., Leesburg
Score: 95
Violations: Hand-drying provision (hand towels) not provided at hand sink during time of inspection. Manager corrected violation by placing roll of paper towels at hand sink. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed an in-use utensil (ice scoop) stored in contact with an unclean and unsanitized surface top of ice machine. New Violation. Correct by Jan. 15.
WORTH
No inspections during period.
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
Jan. 13
PAUL’S LITTLE SUPER MARKET, 245 Stonewall St., Dawson
Score: 100
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
No inspections during period.
