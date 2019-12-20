ALBANY -- These establishments were inspected Nov. 28-Dec. 6 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Dec. 6
BUFFALO WILD WINGS, 2822 Nottingham Way, Suite 8
Score: 99
Violation: Observed some single-service to-go containers and bowls stored in a manner that does not prevent food/lip contamination. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: To-go containers and bowls inverted on site, and manager agreed to educate staff. Mechanical ware washing machine reaching 180 degrees for hot water sanitation. Bar mechanical washer dispensing chlorine sanitizer at 100 ppm as evidenced by chlorine test strip.
GREENHOUSE CATERING & CONSULTATION LLC AT VICTORY TABERNACLE, 3250 Sylvester Road
Score: 100
2 SCOOPS AND A DOG, 2208 Palmyra Road
Score: 92
Violations: Observed no paper towels at the hand-washing sink. PIC (person in charge) will put paper towels at the hand sink. Repeat Violation. Observed no self-closing device on the restroom doors. PIC will place closures on the doors. Repeat Violation.
Dec. 5
BURGER KING NO. 1296, 2007 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 99
Violation: Observed nonfood-contact surface of equipment not cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed cardboard.
McDONALD'S, 1003 S. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 96
Violation: Observed the fume hood not clean to sight or touch (grease buildup). Discussed frequency with cleaning with PIC (person in charge). New Violation.
Dec. 3
LITTLE JAMAICAN RESTAURANT/ANNE IS THE CATERER, 239 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 94
Violations: Observed hand-washing sink not supplied with individual, disposable towels. PIC (person in charge) supplied sink with paper towels. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed a bowl used as a dispensing utensil in food that is not time/temperature control for safety food. Person in charge replaced with a utensil with a handle. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation.
SHABAZZ FISH SUPREME, 241 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 93
Violations: Observed hand-washing sink not provided with individual, disposable towels. Person in charge (PIC) supplied sink with paper towels. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed freezer door not kept intact, tight, and adjusted in accordance with manufacturer's specifications. Person in charge will have freezer door repaired. New Violation. Observed fume hood not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of soil residues. PIC will have fume hood cleaned. New Violation. Observed plumbing system not maintained in good repair. Person in charge will have leaks at three-compartment sink repaired. New Violation.
COOK OUT RESTAURANT, 609 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
Dec. 2
KITTY'S FOOD STAND, 3329 Sylvester Road
Score: 100.
LEE
No inspections during period.
WORTH
Dec. 4
A BAG TO GO, 408 W. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 98
Violation: Observed grease buildup on sides of fryer and flat top. Observed grease buildup on wooden work tables. Observed grease buildup on legs of three-compartment sink. New Violation. Correct by June 30. Observed grease buildup under fryer and flat top. Observed grease buildup on wall above two-compartment sink. New Violation. Correct by June 30. Remarks: Gave Hepatitis A info.
Dec. 3
WHITNEY'S RESTAURANT, 103 U.S. Highway 300, Warwick
Score: 100
Dec. 2
PHOEBE WORTH MEDICAL CENTER/CAFE 807, 807 S. Isabella St., Sylvester
Score: 100
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
No inspections during period.
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
No inspections during period.