These establishments were inspected Oct. 4-10 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Oct. 10
NATURE'S CURE INC./JUICE BAR, 2818 Old Dawson Road
Score: 100
SOWEGA COUNCIL ON AGING, 335 W. Society Ave.
Score: 100
WENDY'S NO. 552, 1714 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 70
Violations: Observed ice in the ice machine not stored to prevent cross-contamination by storing in a covered container. PIC (person in charge) closed ice machine lid. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation. Observed fume hood not clean to sight and touch. PIC will have fume hood cleaned. Repeat Violation. Observed TCS (temperature controlled for safety) food (lettuce, salad) not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. PIC withheld items from sale. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation. Observed food not marked or otherwise identified to indicate the time that is four hours past the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control. PIC will properly mark time control procedures on line. New Violation. Observed lettuce in the walk-in cooler not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which food shall be consumed on the premises, sold, or discarded, when held at a temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below for a maximum of seven days. PIC will have items clearly labeled. Repeat Violation. Observed walk-in cooler without a temperature measuring device located in cooler. New Violation. Observed items in the walk-in freezer not stored at least 6 inches off the floor. PIC will have items placed on shelves. New Violation. Observed single-service items not stored at least 6 inches off the floor. PIC will have items placed on shelves. New Violation.
DAIRY QUEEN, 1804 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 86
Violations: Observed no written procedure to inform employees of their duty to report health. PIC was given a health policy. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed no written procedure for vomiting/diarrheal cleanup. PIC was given copy of procedure. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed fume hood not clean to sight and touch. PIC will have fume hood cleaned. New Violation. Observed dispensing utensils not properly stored in food containers with the handle out of contact with the food. PIC removed scoop. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed ceiling tile in need of replacing due to water damage in dining area. PIC will have ceiling tile replaced. Repeat Violation. Observed leak in walk-in cooler. PIC will have cooling unit repaired. New Violation. Observed outer openings of establishment not protected against the entry of insects and rodents by solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors. PIC will have back door properly sealed. New Violation.
Oct. 9
LITTLE RED DOG HOUSE, 821 W. Broad Ave.
Score: 94
Violation: Observed no paper towels in bathroom. PIC will provide paper towels for bathroom. Repeat Violation. Remarks: +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit for thermometer accuracy.
MARYLAND FRIED CHICKEN, 510 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 90
Violations: Observed employees drink in freezer, not in a separate area that would prevent contamination. PIC removed drink from freezer. New Violation. Observed the interior of ice machine not clean to sight or touch. PIC will clean the ice machine. New Violation. Observed the backsplash behind the fryers contain an excess accumulation of grease. PIC will have the backsplash cleaned. Repeat Violation. Remarks: +/- 2 degrees allowed for thermometer accuracy.
STONEBRIDGE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB, 319 Osprey Ridge Court
Score: 96
Violation: Observed upstairs ice machine chute area not clean to sight and touch with gloved hand and alcohol prep pad. Discussed this with person in charge. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: New person in charge. Reviewed food service establishment inspection report sheet. PIC agreed to put in place a routine cleaning/sanitizing schedule for ice machine chute and educate staff. Discussed downstairs mechanical dishwasher.
DEERFIELD-WINDSOR SCHOOL-LOWER CAMPUS, 1733 Beattie Road
Score: 100
Oct. 8
LAMAR REESE ELEMENTARY, 1215 Lily Pond Road
Score: 91
Violation: Observed the milk and yogurt in the WIC (walk-in cooler) not held at 41 degrees and below. PIC discarded the food items. New Violation. Remarks: +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit allowed from thermometer accuracy.
BJ'S BUFFET & CATERING, 2401 Dawson Road, Suite A
Score: 100
Oct. 4
LIPPITT CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, 819 Lippitt Drive
Score: 100
CHARLIE & PEARL'S COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN, 1610 S. Jefferson St.
Score: 95
Violations: Observed surfaces such as ceiling tile and wood shelves not free of crevices and designed to be smooth, non-porous, and allow easy cleaning. New Violation. Observed leak at the three-compartment sink. PIC will have sink repaired. New Violation. Observed pest activity in facility. PIC will have pest control operator service the facility. New Violation. Remarks: No food or food employees in facility at time of inspection.
DEERFIELD WINDSOR SCHOOL/UPPER CAMPUS, 2500 Nottingham Way
Score: 100.
LEE
Oct. 8
THE BISTRO, 105 Chehaw Park Road, Albany
Score: 96
Violations: No thermometer provide inside prep top cooler. New Violation. Correct by Oct. 15. Permit and latest inspection report not posted for customer viewing. New Violation. Correct by Oct. 15.
CREEKSIDE EDUCATION CENTER, 105 Chehaw Park Road, Albany
Score: 100
WORTH
Oct. 8
BURGER KING, 508 E. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
WORTH COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 1411 N. Isabella St., Sylvester
Score: 100
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
No inspections during period.
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
Oct. 9
MOM & POP’S RESTAURANT, 18811 Morgan Road, Arlington
Score: 100