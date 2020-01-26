ALBANY -- These establishments were inspected Jan. 17-23 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Jan. 23
RADIUM SPRINGS ELEMENTARY, 2400 Roxanna Drive
Score: 100
LITTLE CAESAR'S PIZZA, 2211 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 96
Violations: Observed the most current inspection report not prominently displayed in public view. PIC (person in charge) will post the most current report. New Violation. Observed clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position that allows air drying. PIC unstacked wet dishes. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed plumbing system at three-compartment sink not maintained in good repair. New Violation.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, 2630 Dawson Road Suite 1
Score: 100
MOE'S SOUTHWEST GRILL, 1016 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 100
Jan. 22
HARVEST MOON, 2347 Dawson Road
Score: 93
Violations: Manager and EHS (Environmental Health Services) observed the interior chute area of the ice machine not clean to sight and touch with gloved hand and alcohol prep pad. Discussed with manager. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed wet wiping cloths used for counters and other surfaces that were not stored in chemical sanitizer solution during periods of non use. Discussed with manager. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Manager to ensure routine cleaning/sanitizing of ice machine chute area one or two times daily and as needed, as well as educate staff. Discussed keeping thermometers in freezers and coolers within view. Manager placed wet cloths in sanitizer bucket with QAC (quaternary ammonium compounds) at 200 ppm and educated staff. Discussed fan. Discussed ice machine hinge. Discussed mop sink.
HENRY'S FINE EDIBLES, 2516 Dawson Road Suite L
Score: 100
ROBERT H. HARVEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 1305 E. 2nd Ave.
Score: 100
CULINARY ARTS/LOGISTICS EDUCATION CENTER ALBANY TECHICAL COLLEGE, 1704 S. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
ALBANY TECHNICAL COLLEGE/TITAN'S CAFE, 1704 S. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
Jan. 21
NEW BIRTH FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, 2002 Radium Springs Road
Score: 100
SUBWAY NO. 4353, 2215 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 94
Violations: Observed handwashing sink not maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. PIC (person in charge) removed equipment from handwashing sink. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed outside waste receptacle not kept closed with tight-fitting doors. PIC will keep Dumpster door closed when not in use. Repeat Violation.
Jan. 17
TAILORED TATERZ-BASE OF OPERATION, 5425 Newton Road, Unit 6
Score: 100
TAILORED TATERZ-MOBILE UNIT, 5425 Newton Road, Unit 6
Score: 100
LEE
Jan. 17
BIG CHRIS CATERING & TAKEOUT, 285 U.S. Highway 19 South, Leesburg
Score: 96
Violations: Observed mold on interior of ice machine. Advised PIC (person in charge) to increase cleaning frequency and to adjust methods of cleaning to completely discarding all ice and washing, rinsing, and sanitizing ice machine. New Violation. Remarks: No cooking temps at time of inspection. Facility cooked prior to opening and was hot holding their foods. Discussed with PIC importance of having vomiting and diarrhea cleanup procedures readily available and easily accessible as well employee reporting agreement.
WORTH
No inspections during period.
BAKER
Jan. 22
BAKER COUNTY SR. CITIZEN CENTER, 439 Highway 91 North, Newton
Score: 100
FOUR POINTS SHELL, 2262 Highway 91 South, Newton
Score: 98
Violations: Observed boxes of single-service items stored on floor (less than 6 inches). New Violation. Correct by Jan. 29. Observed the walls, electrical conduit, and floor around frying station covered/dusted in breading/flour mix. Observed heavy dust buildup on ceiling tiles around air vents over food prep and storage areas. Observed missing/damaged ceiling tiles over food storage areas. New Violation. Correct by Jan. 29. Remarks: Discussed employee health reporting requirements and cleanup procedures for illness events in restrooms. Gave out K-30 reporting agreement and illness decision guide. Discussed cleaning of walls, ceiling tiles, vents and floors and repair of ceiling tiles.
HOT DOG ALLEY, 175 Highway 91 Southwest, Newton
Score: 99
Violation: No testing device (test strips) provided for measuring chlorine sanitizer concentration in three-compartment sink. New Violation. Correct by Jan. 29. Remarks: Discussed requirement for certified food safety manager. Owner stated he is in the process of taking the Servsafe online course and should be completed by end of month. Discussed employee health reporting requirements. Gave out K-30 agreement, decision guide, and cleanup procedures for ill employees. Discussed requirement for vegetable prep sink for washing vegetables before preparation and additional hand sink in prep area. Discussed posting of latest inspection report.
TERRELL
No inspections during period.
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
No inspections during period.
