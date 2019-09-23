These establishments were inspected Sept. 12-19 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Sept. 19
MONROE HIGH SCHOOL, 900 Lippitt Drive
Score: 100
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 2727 Dawson Road
Score: 100
CAPTAIN D’S, 1902 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 95
Violations: Observed food in the walk-in freezer not stored at least 6 inches above the floor. PIC will have food placed on racks or carts. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed wiping cloths not held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution at the proper concentration. PIC filled the wiping cloth bucket to the proper concentration. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed floor tile near fryers in disrepair. PIC will have tile repaired. Repeat Violation.
PANERA BREAD, 815 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 100
Sept. 18
TURNER JOB CORPS/FOOD COURT, 2000 Schilling Ave.
Score: 91
Violations: Observed food not protected from cross-contamination by storing raw animal foods below ready-to-eat food. PIC rearranged food storage. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
LINCOLN MAGNET ELEMENTARY, 518 Society Ave.
Score: 100
GUANGZHOU CHINESE RESTAURANT INC., 1214 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 96
Violation: Observed food containers of sweet and sour sauce, vegetables, chicken and egg rolls uncovered. Discussed this with CFSM (certified food safety manager). Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for thermometer accuracy. CFSM agreed to discuss with staff to keep containers of sweet & sour sauce, vegetables, chicken and egg rolls covered when not in use.
EGGS UP GRILL, 2818 Old Dawson Road Suite 12
Score: 99
Violation: Observed single-serve items not stored in a way to prevent hand/lip contact. Discussed with CFSM. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed singl- served items need to be stored in the original plastic and/or inverted.
SURCHEROS, 709 N. Westover Blvd.
Score: 100
Sept. 17
DJ’S LOUNGE & GRILL, 1001 Radium Springs Road
Score: 84
Violations: Observed fume hood not clean to sight and touch. PIC will have fume hood cleaned. Repeat Violation. Correct by Sept. 23. Observed ice machine not clean to sight and touch. PIC will have ice machine washed and sanitized. New Violation. Observed TCS (temperature controlled for safety) food not maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. PIC discarded TCS food. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed in-use utensil stored in food product without a handle. PIC will only use scoops with handles. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed single-use items not kept in protective package or stored by other means to prevent contamination until used. PIC will have single service items wrapped. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed walk-in cooler.
HAVANA LOUNGE, 234 W. Broad Ave.
Score: 98
Violations: Observed food unnecessary to the operation of the establishment being served to customers. PIC (person in charge) will cease food service. Repeat Violation. Observed surfaces in storage room not smooth, non-porous, and easily cleanable. PIC will have surfaces sealed. New Violation. Remarks: Discussed process for serving food in facility.
Sept. 16
A TASTE OF HEAVEN GOURMET KITCHEN, 425 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 83
Violations: Observed the facility did not have a certified food safety manager. PIC will take the test to become certified. Repeat Violation. Observed food items in the warmers not maintained at 135 degrees Fahrenheit. All food items were reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Repeat Violation. Remarks: +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for thermometer accuracy.
Sept. 13
ALICE B. COACHMAN ELEMENTARY, 1425 Oakridge Drive
Score: 100
SHERWOOD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY, 1418 Old Pretoria Road
Score: 100
Sept. 12
BOOCH & MIA’S TACO PIZZA BY THE BREAD HOUSE, 520 N. Jefferson St.
Score: 100
BOOCH & MIA’S TACO PIZZA BY THE BREAD HOUSE (BASE OF OPERATION), 520 N. Jefferson St.
Score: 100
LEE
Sept. 18
LEE COUNTY HEAD START, 145 Groover St., Leesburg
Score: 91
Violation: Took temperature of several eggs: 49.0 F, 48.1F from the walk-in cooler. PIC discarded all eggs in the walker-in cooler. PIC also took temperature of the eggs: 49.1 F. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct by Sept. 18. Remarks: Recommend to get the upright cooler serviced.
Sept. 17
LEE COUNTY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 282 Magnolia St., Leesburg
Score: 100
LEE COUNTY ELEMENTARY, 314 Lovers Lane Road, Leesburg
Score: 100
WORTH
No inspections during period.
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
Sept. 19
TERRELL COUNTY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, 2526 Albany Highway, Dawson
Score: 100
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
Sept. 18
CALHOUN COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 699 Morgan Road, Arlington
Score: 100
CALHOUN COUNTY HEAD START, 326 Martin Luther King Drive, Arlington
Score: 100