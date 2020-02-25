ALBANY -- These establishments were inspected Feb. 14-20 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Feb. 20
BURGER KING NO. 5061, 404 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 100
PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA, 1703 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 95
Violations: Observed employee preparing food without hair restraints. Employee covered hair with a hat. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed dispensing utensil stored in food at the pizza prep line with the handle in contact with the shredded cheese. PIC (person in charge) removed utensils. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed fume hood not cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. PIC will have dust build-up on the interior of the fume hood cleaned. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 27.
Feb. 19
HOT DOG KING MIDTOWN, 1001 Pine Ave.
Score: 98
Violations: Observed the air-conditioning vents and ceiling tiles needed to be cleaned in the front food service area. Discussed frequency of cleaning with the PIC (person in charge). Repeat Violation. Correct by March 4. Observed the ceiling tiles in the dining area with water stains. The PIC will speak to the owner about replacing the tiles. New Violation. Correct by March 4. Observed no protective shielding over the light bulbs near the prep top cooler. The PIC will speak to the owner about replacing the cover. New Violation. Correct by March 4.
WING DIXIE & DELI, 2601 Dawson Road, Suite B4
Score: 91
Violations: Observed CFSM (certified food safety managers) certificates are still expired. Discussed with person in charge. Repeat Violation. Correct by March 12. Manager and EHS (Environmental Health Services) observed wet wiping cloths used for wiping counters and other surfaces not held in sanitizer solution. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Remarks: CFSM stated that he believes class in scheduled for March 2020. He agreed to relay the violation related to expired CFSM. Manager educated staff that cloths used for wiping counters and other surfaces must be kept in the chlorine sanitizer bucket when not in use to the staff on site. He demonstrated to staff by placing the wet wiping cloth in the sanitizer solution of 100 ppm chlorine as evidenced by the chlorine test strips on hand and stated that he would ask manager to purchase two restaurant-grade red sanitizer buckets. Plumber in the process of working on repairs of one hand sink with leak located near three-compartment sink. Feb. 20 Addendum: I discussed with employees whose CFSM certifications are expired.
NEW RED WOK, 1007 S. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 90
Violations: Observed food storage containers not clean to sight or touch. Discussed washing, rinsing and sanitizing food containers. New Violation. Correct by March 4. Observed employee's personal items stored on the prep table. PIC (person in charge) removed the items. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed the lids not closed on the Dumpster. PIC close the lids. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Observed the floor beneath the fryers need to be cleaned. Discussed frequency of cleaning with the PIC. Repeat Violation. Correct by March 4.
CHINA SHUTTLE, 2601 Dawson Road, Suite D-5
Score: 94
Violations: Manager and EHS (Environmental Health Services) observed some food containers uncovered such as chicken and several cut vegetables in the walk-in cooler. Discussed with PIC (person in charge). Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation. Remarks: Manager covered the containers with respective lids and educated staff on site.
Feb. 14
CHECKERS, 110 S. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 100
KIN FOLKS BAR-B-QUE/SNACK SHACK-MOBILE UNIT, 315 Philema Road
Score: 100
KIN FOLKS BAR-B-QUE/SNACK SHACK (BASE OF OPERATIONS), 315 Philema Road
Score: 100.
LEE
Feb. 14
LEE COUNTY HEALTH CARE AND REHABILITATION, 214 Main St., Leesburg
Score: 100
RED DAWG GRILL, 1647 Antioch Road, Cordele
Score: 100.
WORTH
Feb. 17
RAYNER'S SMOKING BBQ, 100 N. Main St., Sylvester
Score: 100
Feb. 14
ELLE BELLE'S BOUTIQUE AND ANTIQUES, 200 Highway 300, Warwick
Score: 100
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
Feb. 19
THE YARD BIRD CAFÉ, 8109 Albany Highway, Sasser
Score: 94
Violations: Could not demonstrate knowledge of employee reporting, exclusion/restriction requirements for illnesses that are transmitted through food. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 21. Observed in-use utensils for dispensing hot foods stored on saucers with food debris on utensils. Manager corrected violation by replacing with clean utensils and storing them in the food with handles up and out of food. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Chlorine sanitizer test strips for three-compartment sink were not provided during time of inspection. New Violation. Correct by Feb. 21. Remarks: Discussed employee health policy and the requirement to report illnesses. Discussed use of test strips for checking sanitizer solution. Discussed proper storage of in-use utensils
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
No inspections during period.
