ALBANY -- These establishments were inspected Dec. 20-26 by the Environmental Health offices in Dougherty, Lee, Baker, Terrell, Worth, Mitchell and Calhoun counties. To contact the health office, call (229) 438-3943.
DOUGHERTY
Dec. 26
WAFFLE HOUSE NO. 783, 1702 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
Score: 97
Violations: Observed nonfood contact surface of equipment shall be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. PIC (person in charge) will have surface underneath grill cleaned. Repeat Violation. Observed floor not cleaned as often as necessary by methods that prevent contamination of food products. PIC will have floors cleaned and water/food debris removed. New Violation.
CORKS WINE & CHARCUTERIE TABLE, 2700 Dawson Road North, Unit 5
Score: 100
Remarks: Satisfactory initial inspection for permit. Manager stated that they are not setting up the convection oven to use as of yet but that she will call EH (Environmental Health) if they choose to begin using it for an EH inspection. Operational inspection to occur within 60 days. Gave PIC (person in charge) a copy of the food service rules, choking poster, hand-washing signs, employee health policy, vomit/fecal incident clean-up procedures, and ServSafe information per Manager's request.
Dec. 20
SALVATION ARMY/MOBILE UNIT, 304 W. 2nd Ave.
Score: 96
Violation: Observed the CFSM (certified food safety manager) is no longer employed with the facility. A new CFSM must be obtained within 30 days. New Violation. Correct by Jan. 20. Remarks: No PHF being prepared on the mobile unit during the inspection.
SALVATION ARMY SOUP KITCHEN, 304 W. 2nd Ave.
Score: 100
AJ'S SEAFOOD & OYSTER BAR, 2406 N. Slappey Blvd.
Score: 96
Violation: Observed food containers in the walk-in cooler without lids. PIC (person in charge) covered the containers. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
RONNIE'S RIB & CHICKEN SHACK, 1301 Clark Ave.
Score: 100
SALVATION ARMY (BASE OF OPERATION), 304 W. 2nd Ave.
Score: 96
Violation: Observed no Certified Safety Manager for the mobile unit. PIC (person in charge) will have someone to become certified. New Violation. Correct by Jan. 20.
LEE
Dec. 26
SUBWAY, 1443 U.S. Highway 19 South, Leesburg
Score: 100
WORTH
Dec. 20
FAT BOY'S BACKYARD BBQ & MORE, 509 N. Main St., Unit C, Sylvester
Score: 100
HOT WOK, 105 E. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
Dec. 19
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 501 E. Franklin St., Sylvester
Score: 100
BAKER
No inspections during period.
TERRELL
No inspections during period.
MITCHELL
No inspections during period.
CALHOUN
No inspections during period.