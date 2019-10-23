ALBANY -- The Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County honored local pastors and clergy at its annual Pastor Appreciation Day luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn this week. Each year club members are encouraged to invite clergy from their particular congregation to be guests for lunch and recognition.
Each guest received a gift bag of items to help them in their daily faith mission.
The churches represented and their clergy included Byne Memorial Baptist Church -- Bruce Pittman, Duane Logsdon, Steve Williams and Hal Pinson; Lifegate Church -- Cory Wise; First Presbyterian -- Josh Bower; Episcopal Church of St. John & St. Mark -- Galen Mirate; First United Methodist Church -- Anna Miller and Thad Haygood; St. Patrick's Episcopal Church -- Nick Roosevelt; Porterfield United Methodist Church -- Robert Greene; Christ United Methodist Church -- Dan Harper; Sherwood Baptist Church -- John Spencer; retired Episcopal priest Jim Bullion, and evangelist Larry Price.