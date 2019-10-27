TIFTON — The J.G. Woodroof Farm at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College just became a little more innovative thanks to Krone North America.
“We are grateful for our new corporate partnership with Krone North America,” Mark J. Kistler, dean of the ABAC School of Agriculture & Natural Resources, said. “The use of the four pieces of hay and forage harvest equipment will not only help our farm operations but will also provide our students the opportunity to see and use the latest innovations in agricultural technology in their courses and laboratories.”
Kistler said Krone North America has loaned the ABAC Farm a Mower-Easy Cut Trailed Center 400 CV 2 point, Tedder-KW 782 T, Rake-SW 680 center delivery, and a Round Baler-Comprima V 180. These pieces of equipment will help to expand ABAC students’ knowledge of hay production and will give them hands-on experiences they will use once entering the industry.
"ABAC prepared me for a career in the greatest industry in America,” Grafton Rabun, Territory Service Manager at Krone North America and a 2012 ABAC graduate, said in a news release. “The atmosphere that ABAC provided in the classroom along with my time as a brother in Alpha Gamma Rho created some of the best memories of my life."
Krone North America is a customer-, quality-, innovation- and performance-driven family-owned company. The company’s slogan is “Making Farming Easier for More Than 100 Years.”
"As an ABAC alumnus, it is great to see the company I work for and the college I attended working together to improve the future of agricultural production and teaching students about the latest hay and forage technology," Travis Roberts, product marketing manager at Krone North America and a 2013 ABAC graduate, said.
Kistler said Krone North America held a corporate meeting with dealers in the area on the ABAC campus in recent days.