The Albany Housing Authority has been selected to receive a $1,371,354 Department of Labor training grant for young people not in school.

WASHINGTON – To continue to expand Registered Apprenticeships, prepare young workers for good quality jobs and strengthen the nation’s work force to meet industry demands, the U.S. Department of Labor has announced the award of $90 million in grants to 68 organizations in 32 states to provide training and employment services.

Among the organizations receiving one of the grants is the Albany Housing Authority, which is to receive $1,371,354.

