ALBANY -- For any who didn’t believe this before 2020, we all know it now: Leaders everywhere are realizing that they must make major shifts in order to move forward to achieve their purpose. Changing directions is hard. It’s risky. But it’s the only way to get where we need to go. The future will be created by fearless, innovative leaders who have the courage ... to shift.
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Albany and the Church at the Groves will sponsor "Leadercast 2021 -- Shift" on Aug. 26 at the church, located at 130 McIntosh Farms Road in Leesburg. Attendees will get the supercharge they’ve been needing to leave the status quo behind to discover a better and brighter future.
Sponsors say participants will have the opportunity to shift their leadership skills to levels never thought possible.
Registration for Leadercast 2021 starts at 8 a.m., and the program begins at 8:45 a.m. The program lasts until 4 p.m., and lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Early-bird special tickets -- until June 30 -- are $50 per ticket or $400 for a table of eight. After June 30, tickets are $65 each and $500 for a table of eight.
Among the speakers at Leadercast 2021 are:
Guy Raz, an acclaimed radio and podcast personality, described by The New York Times as "one of the most popular podcasters in history." His best-known show and book, "How I Built This," gives insights and inspiration from the world's top entrepreneurs on how to start, launch,and build a successful venture.
Emmy-nominated and SAG award-winning actor best known for playing Dwight Schrute on NBC's Emmy award-winning comedy, "The Office," Rainn Willson founded the popular entertainment company SoulPancake, which has more than 3.45 million subscribers on YouTube and launched his N.Y. Times-bestselling book of the same name.
Author of "I'm Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness," a N.Y. Times bestseller and Reese Witherspoon's Book Club selection, Austin Channing Brown is the executive producer of the web series "The Next Question."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.