Leanne Morgan to headline annual SOWEGA Council on Aging Comedy Night

ALBANY — The 14th annual SOWEGA Council on Aging Comedy Night set for Aug. 22 is expected to provide its audience a type of comedy it can relate to through the stylings of comedian Leanne Morgan.
The event, a dinner and show that raises funds for the home-delivered meals program Meals on Wheels, is set for 6 p.m. at the Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment Center at 335 W. Society Ave.
"We provide meals five days a week in 14 counties," Council on Aging Executive Director Izzie Sadler said. "Our agency spends more money on that than (what is in the state contract)."
Sadler said there are nearly 130 people on a waiting list to receive the meals. While the Comedy Night event provides attendees comic relief, the cause it is benefiting is a serious one.
The reason for senior hunger may just be a matter of the individual suffering from medical issues preventing them from preparing an adequate meal for themselves.
"Senior hunger hides behind closed doors," Sadler said. "It is not just people who are in poverty who are in hunger."
Keeping the annual fundraiser in a dinner-and-show format has worked for the Council on Aging, so Sadler said that is what coordinators are sticking to. Those planning the event usually mix up the style of comedian they use from one year to the next.
Morgan stood out this year because of her status as a Southern belle, which should hit home with a southwest Georgia crowd.
"She can tell great stories about growing up in the South," Sadler said.
Sadler said about $4,000 is raised at the event each year, and the expectation is that this year's Comedy Night will hit close to that mark.
"We have a similar turnout every year," she said.
The event will also be used to educate the public about what the agency does.
Tickets are $40, which includes both the dinner and show. Table reservations are encouraged, and sponsorship opportunities are available.
"We do recommend buying tickets early, because usually we don't sell them at the door," Sadler said.
The meal will be prepared by the Council on Aging staff.
For more information or to order tickets, call (229) 435-6789 or visit www.sowegacoa.org.