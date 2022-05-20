LEESBURG -- The Lee County Animal shelter needs the community’s help in adopting dogs housed at the shelter. Currently the facility has only one space available for another animal. If they do not get some adoptions soon, other matters might need to be taken, officials at the shelter said.
I visited the shelter a few days ago and was shown all the dogs ready for adoption by Dana Mathis of the shelter staff. All other available animals were jumping up and down, wagging their tails in anticipation of finding a new home.
The animal shelter is located on the corner of Georgia Highway 32 and Mossy Dell Road. The shelter is under the supervision of Marshall Jim Wright of Code Enforcement. These animals all well-cared-for at the shelter, but they can only do so much to accommodate new dogs at this point.
Although the shelter operates 24 hours a day, it is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Adoption fees vary per animal, but are usually around $120 to $130 per pet, which includes ID microchip, shots and neuter/spay costs.
Lee officials ask if you are looking for a new dog or cat as a pet, consider rescuing some of these animals from the Lee County Shelter.
Sparky is a 3-year-old cur/lab mix. He is a sweet boy after he comes out of his shell. He loves attention and to explore. Employees are not sure how he is with other dogs, cats or children. His adoption fee is $120. That covers his neuter, rabies, microchip, distemper, kennel cough and heartworm test. Sparky is heartworm negative.
Bourbon is an almost 2-year-old beautiful pit-bull. She is a very sweet girl that loves treats. She also loves to play in the yard to work off some pent-up energy. Bourbon hasn't shown any aggression to the dogs at the shelter. Her adoption fee is $130. That will cover her spay, rabies, distemper, kennel cough, microchip and heartworm test. Bourbon is heartworm negative.
Dixie is a 1-year-old pit-bull mix. She is a sweet girl who loves attention and to be loved on. She is great with kids, other dogs and cats. Dixie is heartworm negative. Her adoption fee is $130.
Bridget is estimated to be around 8 months old. Staff guesses she is a pit mixed with a bull dog. She has a very cute underbite. She is a very energetic dog just like with all puppies, she needs a lot of play time and training. She is very sweet to people and other dogs. Staff is unsure on how she is with cats. Bridget's adoption fee is $130. That covers her spay, rabies, microchip, distemper, kennel cough and heartworm test. She is heart worm negative.
Buddy is a 1-year-old pit mix. He is good with people and other dogs; not sure about cats. He is very cuddly and likes attention. He walks on a leash well. He is crate-trained and potty trained. He is a curious boy and loves car rides, long or short. Buddy’s adoption fee is $120. That covers his neuter, rabies, distemper, kennel cough, microchip and heartworm test. Buddy is heartworm negative.
