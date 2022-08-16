The various park trails in the new 100-acre Lee County recreation complex are built as hiking or horseback riding trails and are furnished with resting and observation benches provided by local Boy Scout Troops 1 and 15.
Special Photo: David Dixon
LEESBURG -- The Lee County Board of Commissioners has officially announced the opening of a portion of the new 100-acre park, located off the west side of the U.S. 19 Bypass in Leesburg.
Current amenities ready for pubic use are the Jackson’s Ford canoe and kayak launch area as well as trails. This part of the park includes a creekside park, a trailhead with maps, a life jacket loaner station, park signage, and both covered and uncovered picnic tables.
The various park trails are built as hiking or horseback riding trails and are furnished with resting and observation benches provided by local Boy Scout Troops 1 and 15. These trails were cut through the wooded area of the park so as to disturb as little natural vegetation as possible. Signage also is provided along the trials. Old Herod Trail has a great view of the Kinchafoonee Creek with potential views of nesting wood ducks in boxes, also provided by the Boy Scouts.
Upcoming improvements expected this year include work and definition of the main access road. Also expected is a new kayak/canoe launch, courtesy of Georgia DNR, and a bathroom facility with outside showers and potable water. SPLOST funding will be used for future development of this park. A local outfitter also is said to be interested in tubing the creek from the site.
This park is all part of an existing concept proposed as an initial agricultural-based facility with an additional recreation component. Lee County staff is working with a regional college to conduct a feasibility study on the best use for the property. Recent proposals have included an agricultural center, ball fields and an RV park.
As plans are finalized and construction commences in the coming years, the park and all its structures will be built to allow for expansion as needs change over the years. Because the complex can be divided into phases based on the current needs of the county, these costs can be divided up as funds are available.
