LEESBURG -- The Lee County Board of Commissioners has officially announced the opening of a portion of the new 100-acre park, located off the west side of the U.S. 19 Bypass in Leesburg.

Current amenities ready for pubic use are the Jackson’s Ford canoe and kayak launch area as well as trails. This part of the park includes a creekside park, a trailhead with maps, a life jacket loaner station, park signage, and both covered and uncovered picnic tables.

