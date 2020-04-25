LEESBURG -- There was a very vocal group that opposed the 1 percent transportation special-purpose local-option -- T-SPLOST -- sales tax in Lee County when the proposed transportation improvement tax was announced.
The measure did pass, though, and some in the aforementioned group refused to let it go.
"We had someone take down signs we'd put up announcing the T-SPLOST collections at work, and they put them back up with a 'NO' painted on them," Lee County Co-Administrator Christi Dockery said as she and fellow Administrator Mike Sistrunk talked about the special tax after one year of collections.
Lee officials collected all of $22.68 when the lone-county T-SPLOST collections started in March of 2019. In the following 11 months, the county collected $2,334,262.03 in special tax funds. And the county has spent $2,293,061.11 since the collections started coming in, all of it on road improvements that have made a significant dent in what County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said is the county's "200 miles of paved roads and 200 miles of dirt roads."
"(County commissioners) agreed on a few things when the T-SPLOST passed," Mathis, an attorney, said. "First, we would not spend money that we did not have. We were not going to go on projections, no matter what. As we've seen (with the coronavirus pandemic outbreak), things can change in a hurry. We also knew that to fix all of our roads would take around $300 million, and we didn't have $300 million laying around.
"But we decided to use all of the T-SPLOST money on road improvements, and to look at two things when deciding which roads to work on: roads in the worst shape and population density on the roads."
And, Sistrunk said, there is a concerted effort to make sure roads throughout the county are in the mix for the funding.
"This is a countywide SPLOST, so we try to make sure all of our taxpayers see the benefits," Sistrunk said.
Since that $22.68 collection in March of '19, the T-SPLOST funds have been steadily in the $200,000-per-month range. Collections included:
April 2019 -- $194,149.19
May 2019 -- $206,500.86
June 2019 -- $192,500.86
July 2019 -- $205,734.64
August 2019 -- $201,441.73
September 2019 -- $201,687.23
October 2019 -- $195,757.73
November 2019 -- $187,290.85
December 2019 -- $285,284.54
January 2020 -- $232,810.56
February 2020 -- $231,494.55
With coronavirus-impacted numbers yet to make their way to the Lee County coffers, officials in the county are holding off on any kind of projections in the next few months.
"Before the virus, we knew about how much money was coming in, and it was, on average, around $200,000," Mathis said. "Now we're in a position where we need to watch and see what happens with the receipts.
"But we keep up with this account to the penny. And we don't make plans (for allocations) until the money is in our account."
The county has done impressive work on a number of projects: Taylor and Baker Streets and Long Dirt Road (which was accomplished at a cost of $105,000); New York Road ($916,400); Danbury Lane and West Doublegate Drive ($265,110); Joe Toole Road ($190,195); Sandy Beach Road ($82,550); Linden Road ($29,454.65); and patchwork projects on Lovers Lane Road, Woodland Lane, Pineridge Drive, fire stations at Highway 82 and Century Road, and the county Public Works parking lot ($140,287).
Work contracted at slightly less than $700,000 also is in progress on Bruner, Mathis and Woodland lanes, Palmer Road and Acker Circle.
"Anything that has a base rock in place, we've been able to do using our Public Works personnel," Sistrunk said. "We basically do all of the prep work and pay a guy to run the paving machine and the roller. On Woodland, for instance, we were able to save between $20,000 and $30,000."
Even the early naysayers have to be impressed.
"Well, I don't know about all of them" Mathis laughed. "But I can say that the public has been very receptive to what we've managed to do in the first year of the (five-year) T-SPLOST. We've made a commitment to use all of that funding on road paving or associated equipment. I think the folks in the county like what we're doing."
