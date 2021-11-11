LEESBURG – Thursday’s Veteran’s Day celebration at Lee County Middle School West was everything that veterans could have envisioned when they urged Congress to rename Armistice Day in 1954.
The first recognition of those who served in “The War to End All Wars” took place in 1919 when then-President Woodrow Wilson acknowledged the heroism and sacrifice of the veterans who fought for freedom in Europe. The war ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. For more than a hundred years, the recognition of the continuing heroism and sacrifices of our nation’s warriors has continued to be recognized on this date as was exemplified by Thursday’s celebration.
The hallway leading from the school’s entrance to the gymnasium was lined with students waving the American flag and greeting the more than 50 veterans who attended the ceremony. Patriotic posters also lined the walls and a symbolic “American White Table” was set in the nave of the campus halls.
During the ceremony, the colors were posted by the Lee County High School JROTC unit. The Lee County Middle School Choir and Band provided patriotic music and choral productions. During an Armed Forces medley, more than 50 veterans stood to be recognized by the student body and others in attendance.
The keynote address was delivered by Lt. Colonel Greg Frich, United States Marine Corps (retired). Frich joined the Corps in 1979 at the age of 17 and served actively for 28 years, including tours of duty in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm and in Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom. Following his retirement in 2007, Frich has served as a defense contractor for the USMC and has been actively involved in serving his community in many capacities.
In his address, Frich urged the assembled students to reach out and use the veterans they know as guideposts in their lives. He also challenged them asking, “What are you doing? I should explain. We all dream, we all wish, we all hope. Those things in and of themselves are good. But dreams, wishes and hopes without action are useless. Action on your part, I might add.
“So here is that challenge question again. What are you doing? You dream of equality for all people. What are you doing to care for your neighbor as you would want to be cared for yourself? You dream of a rewarding and well-paying job. What are you doing to increase your math skills? You hope the world is a better place when you are an adult. What are you doing to make the world a better place now?”
Frich addressed three truths for guidance passed on from previous generations: ‘First, we are all created equal.” … “The second truth is to trust God.” …” The third truth is to defend the truth. Some people believe in our nation and what it represents that they are willing to risk their lives for our nation … These are our veterans, and they need to be recognized.”
Frich highlighted the impact that one individual from Lee county has had and continues to have on his community.
“Steve Sutton graduated from Lee County High School in 2007 where he also played football,” Frich said. “While playing football at a junior college in California, Sutton decided he had to take a different path.”
In 2009, Frich said, Sutton enlisted in the USMC. During his service he was an inspiration to his fellow Marines. He was very protective of them and he made a big difference in a lot of young men’s lives.
Frich described Sutton’s actions while conducting operations in Helmand Provence, Afghanistan on May 26, 2012 when he rushed to the aid of a friend who was ambushed in a building. He died protecting his friend.
“Steve was a defender of truth,” Frich said.
Veteran’s Memorial Highway is named in his honor, as is Sutton’s landing. Also, two Habitat for Humanity homes have been built in Lee County because of the actions of Steve Sutton.
Frich asked those presently serving in the Armed Forces to stand. Then he asked veterans to stand. Finally, he asked spouses and family members of veterans to stand. At this point, almost the entirety of those assembled was standing.
“Remember the third truth, defend the truth,” he said. “Each of these people (standing) are guideposts of this third truth. They have defended truth with their lives and have a great deal to offer and will serve you as you begin your own journey to answer the question: What am I doing?”
Frich explained that those standing that did not personally serve in active duty were also defenders of truth in recognition of the support that they provided those who did serve.
As the veterans stood for acknowledgment of their service, a quotation came to mind: “And the truth is that all veterans pay with their lives. Some pay all at once. While others pay over a lifetime.” — J.M. Storm.
