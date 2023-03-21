LEESBURG — Coming at what Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis called the “absolute worst time for us,” the Georgia Department of Community Health has denied Lee County officials’ request for an extension of a certificate of need to build the 50-bed Lee County Medical Center.

Karesha B. Laing, the interim executive director of the Department of Community Health’s Office of Health Planning, told LCMC officials in a letter that the failure to demonstrate that, but for circumstances beyond its control, Phase One of the project would have been completed within the period of a granted extension was not consistent with DCH standards and, therefore, LCMC’s request for what would have been a fourth extension had been denied.

