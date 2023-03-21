LEESBURG — Coming at what Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis called the “absolute worst time for us,” the Georgia Department of Community Health has denied Lee County officials’ request for an extension of a certificate of need to build the 50-bed Lee County Medical Center.
Karesha B. Laing, the interim executive director of the Department of Community Health’s Office of Health Planning, told LCMC officials in a letter that the failure to demonstrate that, but for circumstances beyond its control, Phase One of the project would have been completed within the period of a granted extension was not consistent with DCH standards and, therefore, LCMC’s request for what would have been a fourth extension had been denied.
“The department finds that LCMC has failed to demonstrate that ... Phase One of the project would have been completed within the effective period ... and does not find that LCMC has demonstrated substantial and timely progress in completing the Project,” Laing wrote. “Moreover, in consideration of the foregoing, the department is not persuaded that Phase One of the project will be completed within the requested extension period.
“Consequently, request for an extension of the effective period for Phase One and the mandatory completion date associated with Phase Two of Project No. GA2017-030 is DENIED.”
Mathis, while proclaiming “the CON process is not a fair system,” said the county’s efforts to build the hospital were not over.
“We have a period (of 30 days) to appeal this decision, and we’re talking about our options,” the Lee commission chairman said Tuesday. “Plus, there is stuff going on in the legislature that could change the whole CON law. That’s something that needs to happen because it’s rigged in favor of the health care monopolies. As I’ve said before, it’s like running a race while handcuffed.”
Mathis referenced pending legislation in the state Capitol that could do away with CON laws in counties with 50,000 citizens or less.
“That would impact us,” he said. “If that passes, it could change everything, but you never know what’s going to happen with the state legislature until it happens. There are all sorts of machinations going on as we speak.
“But, no matter what happens, I still believe if we don’t build a hospital, people are going to continue to leave our area looking for affordable health care.”
Lee County’s quest to build a hospital has been an arduous one, a quest that Mathis said was impacted by an extended period of inclement weather and the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This whole thing came about at the worst of times,” he said. “That’s just one of those unfortunate things. I’d like to see how anyone thinks you can build a hospital in the middle of a pandemic.”
Citing an extended period of severe weather and site development issues beyond their control, Lee officials sought a first CON extension in February of 2019, withdrew that request because it was premature, and resubmitted the request in May of that year. A third, 12-month extension was sought in May 2020, withdrawn because of the timing, and approved for 30 months by DCH in July of 2021.
A subsequent request was submitted — and approved — in January of 2022, and a sixth request was submitted in November that same year. That is the request that DCH denied.
“Failure to secure financing for the project in a timely manner has meant an almost three-year delay in addressing the identified need for general acute care hospital services in Lee County,” Laing wrote. “Through approval of three requests for an extension and one modification of the project, Phase One of the project was scheduled to be complete on December 15, 2022. To date, the department has not received the required post-approval documents indicating this deadline was met.”
Mathis said Lee County officials will respond to DCH’s ruling within the required period.
Asked about the latest developments in the Lee hospital saga, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said he would have no comment until the matter was officially settled.
