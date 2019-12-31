LEESBURG — The Lee County Library offers a fun, safe, family environment where learning is encouraged. January starts off the New Year with a busy schedule at the library.
On Thursday, from 2-2:45 p.m., the library is planning Pajama Storytime. Songs, rhymes and stories will be shared for patrons’ enjoyment. This event is suggested for ages 2-6, but all ages are welcome. Blankies and stuffed animals are welcome
On Friday, from 6-9 p.m. at the Leesburg Library at 245 Walnut Ave. South in Leesburg, Family Board Game Night will offer tons of fun for the entire family. The library will have games available, or participants can bring their own. Come enjoy one of the games with old or new friends.
Patrons in the region also are invited to enjoy one last winter blast of fun before school resumes after the break. Join your friends and family on Sunday, from 2-3:30 p.m. at a party with everyone’s favorite snow queen, Elsa, from the movie series “Frozen.” Participants are encouraged to bring their cameras for pictures with the queen.
Everyone will have the opportunity to dance, enjoy icy games, and take part in a winter activity.
The public is invited to enjoy these events at no cost and start the New Year with family friendly fun.