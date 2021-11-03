LEESBURG — Beginning in January of 2022, speeding motorists in Leesburg school zones may receive a citation by mail for exceeding posted speed limits.
This includes one hour before classes begin, throughout the school day while school is in session, and until one hour after classes end (between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.). The city of Leesburg has enlisted Georgia-based RedSpeed-USA to install and maintain automated speed cameras in select Leesburg school zones. This decision comes following a study of vehicle speeds in the city of Leesburg performed by an independent highway engineering firm and concern about the number of vehicle accidents during school transit hours.
During the 2021 school year, the Leesburg Police responded to 104 motor vehicle accidents inside the city limits during school-traffic hours. 52.8% of these were drivers ages 16-23, with 9.6% resulting in injuries to at least one occupant. Collectively, this comprises more than 70% of the accidents occurring in the city limits annually.
Leesburg is a school community, and for many years the city of Leesburg administration and Lee County School Board have relied solely on the Leesburg Police Department to manually enforce traffic laws in a growing number of school zones. The sleeping population of Leesburg is slightly more than 3,000 live-in residents, with the daytime population exceeding 10,000 during school days. The Lee County School System student body and school staff account for more than 70% of this daytime population. Pair this with the non-centralized layout of the school system and city streets with traffic volumes exceeding 700 vehicles per hour [per a 2019 D.A.R.T.S. School-Connectivity-Study], and this leads to significant traffic problems. Vehicle operation becomes competitive to do everything from get to the front of the line, beat the buses, or just to simply merge into traffic or navigate an intersection.
When driving becomes competitive, physiological stress goes up, and acceleration, braking levels and pressures increase. Speed is a contributing factor in every accident that results from one or more drivers not having time to react to, or counter-maneuver, to maintain control and avoid a collision. Thus, it comes as no surprise that speed has been a contributing factor in many of these increasing number of accidents.
For the past 25 years that I have been with the Leesburg Police Department, we have manually enforced these school zones to slow people down. Each year, as the school system continues to grow, this becomes more and more of a challenge. One-third of my full-time sworn staff are state-certified SROs [School-Resource-Officers] that are assigned solely to the schools Monday-Friday, and this accounts for more than 60% of my day-shift officers.
Good officers are getting harder and harder to recruit, and everyone in front-line law enforcement is working short-handed. Our children in these schools are our most precious asset, but as our call volumes increase and out-run our manpower, our ability to maintain officers in these school zones is diminished, and I feel it is much more important for my SROs to be on the bus ramps, student and teacher parking lots, and monitoring car pick-up lines in the early mornings and afternoons instead of leaving the schools while students are present to enforce traffic regulations.
When I was first approached about automated speed cameras after the state legislature approved them in 2018, I was resistant. But In February of this year, we had a speed study evaluation performed in 11 school zones by an independent engineering firm and the results were staggering. The only factor we changed was directing my officers not to sit stationary as a visual deterrent in any of our school zones for one week while the engineers conducted the test for best accurate results.
In just one school day, the results indicated 3,217 motorists exceeding the posted speed limits by 10 mph or more across all 11 zones between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while school was in session. (That is not a typo, 3,217 violations.) In fact, six of these motorists were timed inside one school zone exceeding 65 mph or more during either the morning and afternoon 25 mph reduction time, which meets the statutory qualifications for reckless driving. I know, this sounds completely astonishing after only having officers not sit in school zones for one week. I was in absolute shock as I reviewed the times and speed table graphs, and I will be happy to share the hard-copy results with anyone interested.
At this time, we have installed these cameras only in the school zones adjacent to Lee County High School, the Ninth-Grade Campus, and the middle school because these are the schools most justified in which students walk or bike to and from school or have athletic or other outdoor classes that require crossing a roadway or are not secured by fencing or other physical barriers.
We want to take every opportunity to let the community become aware of these devices before we begin issuing citations, and thus have set the system up to issue solely warnings for the remainder of the year until classes return on Jan. 3. The cameras will only be in operation on school days between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you receive a School Zone Speed Notice in the mail prior to this date, it will not have any fine and should be considered a reminder to slow down in these school zones.
The cameras will operate on school days. They will be set to enforce the morning and afternoon 25 mph reductions with a threshold that exceeds 10 mph over that limit, and to enforce the regular posted speed limit during the remainder of the school day between these hours with a minimum threshold buffer of 10 mph.
Unlike a citation issued by an officer (which by statute carries points and can double fines), citations issued by the cameras will be fixed at $75 for a first offense, and $125 for a subsequent offense. They will carry no points, and thus have no effect on driver’s license or auto-insurance premiums. By statute, the citations are handled as a civil action by the Georgia Department of Revenue similar to that of an automated paid-parking facility or toll booth.
Citations will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle that will include a photo of the vehicle and license plate, and a link to view a video of the vehicle speeding through the enforcement zone. Failure to pay the citation can result in a suspension of the vehicle registration. Under the statute in which the offense is handled as a civil action against the vehicle registration, the vehicle owner is held responsible just like a toll booth. However, there is also a procedure in place in which a vehicle owner can complete a sworn affidavit to identify an alternate operator and alleviate his or herself from liability.
