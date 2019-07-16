WASHINGTON – Lee County Middle School East teacher Leah Edalgo will attend one of two C-SPAN Educators' Conferences for an immersive experience with C-SPAN's educational resources. Edalgo, a social studies teacher, is one of 32 educators from across the nation selected to attend the middle school conference Monday and Tuesday.
The conference provides educators with the opportunity to explore C-SPAN Classroom’s free teaching resources, hear from guest speakers and learn how to search, clip and share videos from more than 250,000 hours in C-SPAN's Video Library. Attendees discover how to incorporate these resources into their curricula and create engaged learning experiences for students.
Participants were selected by a panel of C-SPAN representatives and evaluated based on their commitment to learning new educational resources, applying them in the classroom environment and sharing their professional development experiences in their academic communities. C-SPAN provides round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations and meals for the two days.
"This conference provides a hands-on experience for teachers to discover new tools to take back to the classroom, and we're excited to see the innovative ways teachers will implement these resources," Craig McAndrew, C-SPAN's manager of education relations, said in a news release. "For over 20 years, C-SPAN has hosted educators' conferences, and we look forward to meeting and working with this year's participants."
Conference attendees will hear from founder and Executive Chairman Brian Lamb about the public affairs network. In addition, Steve Scully, C-SPAN's political editor, will be the guest speaker at the conference dinner.
The educators' conferences are sponsored by C-SPAN's Education Foundation, a charitable organization created by C-SPAN. C-SPAN Classroom is funded by America’s cable and satellite television companies. In Leesburg, C-SPAN is available locally through Mediacom.
C-SPAN Classroom is the network’s free membership service that works with C-SPAN's programs on public affairs, coverage of Congress, non-fiction books and American history to create free resources for teachers, students and the public to use in classrooms, projects or for research. C-SPAN Classroom’s website provides social studies teachers with access to thousands of free resources, including short current events videos, lesson plans and bell ringers, plus Constitution clips and On This Day in History events. Follow C-SPAN Classroom on Twitter and Facebook: @CSPANClassroom.