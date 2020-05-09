ALBANY -- State Rep. CaMia Hopson, who recently coordinated a fundraising effort that raised more than $12,000 to purchase personal protective equipment for more than 350 school lunch volunteers in Dougherty County, last week donated PPE to the SOWEGA Council on Aging and area senior service centers in the county.
Legislator donates PPE equipment
From Staff Reports
Updated
