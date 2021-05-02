ALBANY -- A number of 2-year-old Ka'Lani's family and friends came to Pearl Avenue in Albany Sunday to buy lemonade from her unique stand. Ka'Lani's mother, Quamyia Jones, was murdered in 2019 when Ki'Lani was 3 months old. Proceeds from lemonade sales will be saved for Ka'Lani. The 2-year-old was not impressed by the daylong gathering; she was asleep when photos were taken.
