lemonade.jpg

A number of 2-year-old Ka'Lani's family and friends came to Pearl Avenue in Albany Sunday to buy lemonade from her unique stand. Ka'Lani's mother, Quamyia Jones, was murdered in 2019 when Ki'Lani was 3 months old. Proceeds from lemonade sales will be saved for Ka'Lani's future. The 2-year-old was not impressed by the daylong gathering; she was asleep when photos were taken.

 Staff Photo: Tara Dyer

