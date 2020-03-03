dorough read.jpg

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- Students and faculty at Radium Springs Elementary School in Albany had a special participant in Monday's Read Across America celebration. Albany Mayor Bo Dorough participated by reading a Dr. Suess book to the the kindergarten students.

