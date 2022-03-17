Workers, seemingly oblivious to the heavy traffic flow all around them, work to update traffic signals at the corner of Turner Field Road and Clark Avenue in Albany Wednesday evening. In addition to updated traffic signals, workers are replacing wooden traffic poles with concrete poles, are installing ADA-approved sidewalk ramps and are building three raised concrete islands with pedestrian walk-throughs.
Workers, seemingly oblivious to the heavy traffic flow all around them, work to update traffic signals at the corner of Turner Field Road and Clark Avenue in Albany Wednesday evening. In addition to updated traffic signals, workers are replacing wooden traffic poles with concrete poles, are installing ADA-approved sidewalk ramps and are building three raised concrete islands with pedestrian walk-throughs.
ALBANY -- Workers, seemingly oblivious to the heavy traffic flow all around them, work to update traffic signals at the corner of Turner Field Road and Clark Avenue. In addition to updated traffic signals, workers are replacing wooden traffic poles with concrete poles, are installing ADA-approved sidewalk ramps and are building three raised concrete islands with pedestrian walk-throughs.
PHOTOS: Road updates slow traffic at corner of Turner Field Road and Clark Road in Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.