graham.jpg

Ryan Graham 

ATLANTA -- Libertarian lieutenant governor candidate Ryan Graham has filed a legal complaint along with a motion for a preliminary injunction against the Georgia Attorney General's office, challenging the legality of the state’s “Leadership Committee Statute."

The LC Statute allows for a “leadership committee” to be formed that can raise and accept donations beyond the current $7,600 individual limit imposed by law. However, there are added stipulations that must be met. The candidate seeking to fill a leadership committee must be running for a statewide office – such as governor or lieutenant governor – and the state of Georgia must define their political organization as a “political party.”

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.