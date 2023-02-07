angie perret1.jpg

Despite a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs -- both in her personal and business life -- Serenity Day Spa owner Angie Perrett has persevered.

 Staff Photo: Tara Fletcher

ALBANY -- The past 21 years have been a personal and professional rollercoaster ride for local business owner Angie Perrett.

In 1997, this stay-at-home mother of a 4-year-old sent her baby to pre-school and decided she would go back to school, too.

