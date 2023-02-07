ALBANY -- The past 21 years have been a personal and professional rollercoaster ride for local business owner Angie Perrett.
In 1997, this stay-at-home mother of a 4-year-old sent her baby to pre-school and decided she would go back to school, too.
“When I was a little girl, I saw the scene in the movie Grease when, Frenchy (the beauty school drop-out) dyes her hair pink, and I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Perrett said, indicating her decision to open a hair salon.
The profession also offered her a flexible schedule, which was necessary for the mother of a son with Sherman’s Kyphosis disease that would eventually need major surgery to correct.
While attending and after finishing technical school, Perrett worked for her instructor. When he sold his salon in 2002, she stepped out on faith and opened her own business, Serenity Day Spa.
For the first 10 years of ownership, business was booming and patrons lined up to receive Perrett’s services. Many times, would-be customers put their names on a waiting list and prayed they got in before things got too out of hand.
But in 2012 things started changing. The combination of the closing of local plants, political worries and the economy slowly chipped away at her business. Still, with a faithful customer base, she was able to stay afloat.
In 2020 Serenity Day Spa, like so many other small businesses, was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Perrett did receive some PPP money ($2,200 to be exact), and as a self-employed person she qualified for $109 per week in unemployment benefits. And although she said she was “extremely grateful” for what she received, it was not enough to pay the bills.
“I made it through those months with the support of a great landlord and a small circle of wonderful friends and customers,” Perrett said.
A struggling business and COVID-19 would prove to be a cakewalk compared to what happened June 28, 2022. Angie’s son, D.J. Perrett, died from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl, leaving behind a 5-year-old daughter who had lost her mother to the same fate just two days earlier.
Now Perrett had a business to run, a son to grieve for and a grandchild to raise.
“Nobody wants to be a heroin addict," Perrett said. "Nobody wakes up in the morning and says, 'Today, I’m going to ruin my life and disappoint my parents,' but it happens to so many families.”
Perrett praised the people and organizations that hand out clean needles and Narcan to users.
“God bless them,” she said.
Once again the community rallied together and raised enough money to pay for Perrett’s granddaughter's tuition to Byne Christian School. Restaurateur B.J. Fletcher provides a school lunch every day, and D.J.’s fantasy football league raised money to help, too.
Perrett said she learned a lot from her son’s death.
”His death taught me to stand up for myself, to love hard with no regrets, and to take lots of pictures of and with the people we love,” she said.
This is not a sad story. This is a story about overcoming and conquering. Perrett asks that everyone support small local businesses and to remember that "many female-owned businesses are run by single women trying to support their families alone.”
Serenity Day Spa offers haircuts and coloring, manicures, pedicures, facials, body waxing, body treatment and massage. In the near future, the spa will undergo a cosmetic overhaul and add more services like a full-service, multicultural barbershop for men and unique, upscale, local vendor space.
One thing that won’t change is the one-on-one attention Perrett gives each customer.
“My favorite thing about this job is having a client come in and maybe they’ve had a bad day and for this one hour, they get pampered and can vent or just be silent," she said. "No matter what, they always leave here feeling good, and that makes me happy.
“I know this sounds like a cliché, but I feel like a Phoenix rising.”
Asked where she sees herself in five years, Perrett said, “Growing … me and my business. I am still learning a lot about myself, and I don’t know who’ll I’ll be in five years. But I can’t wait to meet her.”
To make an appointment with Perrett, call (229) 869-1550. And if you or someone you love needs help with addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
