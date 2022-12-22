...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 1 PM
EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ FRIDAY
TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 16 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/
Friday to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the Wind Advisory,
from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/
FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
ALBANY — During the holiday season, LifeLink of Georgia honors and celebrates organ and tissue donors and the people who love them. The organization works around the clock to serve donors and their families by ensuring every viable organ is recovered and transported.
One donor can save as many as eight lives through organ transplantation and improve more than 75 through tissue donation.
Currently, more than 3,400 Georgians, and 105,000 people across the country, are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. Seventeen people pass away every day in the United States because an organ is not available in time.
Last year, LifeLink of Georgia provided more than 1,060 life-saving organs for transplant thanks to the generosity of 388 organ donors from the state.
During the holiday season, individuals can be someone’s hero just by registering as a donor. Anyone, regardless of their age or health, can register to donate. LifeLink encourages everyone to share their donation decision with family and friends.
Organ donors save lives. All Georgian’s are urged to join them; be the gift of a lifetime by registering today at www.BeTheGiftGeorgia.org. Encourage others to do the same by sharing their decision on social media.
LifeLink team members are the first responders of organ donation and transplantation. The team in Georgia/Florida/Puerto Rico is on the front lines every day, helping grieving families honor their loved ones’ decisions and transporting donated organs to patients in time for transplant. LifeLink works with partners at donor hospitals, transplant centers and throughout the community to save as many lives as possible.
