Empty Bowls is a joint project benefiting programs with the Albany Area Arts Council and the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging.

ALBANY -- Officials with the Albany Area Arts Council and the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging are reminding the community that a limited number of tickets for the annual Empty Bowl fundraiser are still available.

Empty Bowls of Albany is a joint outreach that provides funding for the Albany Area Arts Council's Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Arts Competition and the SOWEGA Council on Aging's Meals on Wheels program that provides food for senior citizens in the region.

Attendees enjoy a lunch of soups and small bites from local restaurants and take home a hand-crafted bowl or other work of art made by local artistans as a reminder of all the empty bowls throughout the community.

Tickets for the event, which will be held Jan. 22 at the Albany State University West Campus' Building C, Room 266, are $25 each. Check or cash is preferred. Tickets may be purchased at the main desk at the SOWEGA Council on Aging's office at 335 W. Society Ave, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Empty Bowls lunch is scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

