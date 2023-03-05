ground bees.jpg

Female ground bees dig nests in the ground up to 6 or so inches deep in which to raise young. The bees pile earth around the sides of the hole. 

 Special Photo: James Morgan

ALBANY -- While out taking some photos for an upcoming article about azaleas recently, I noticed quite a bit of bee activity near my leg. I looked down and noticed the many mounds on the bank of grass at the Albany Theatre. I immediately started taking photos and capturing video. I tell you, those bees move fast. I stayed until I was able to see one go into the hole that was previously created. This happens annually around this time of year.

A few years ago, while out running through the neighborhood, I noticed a considerable number of little mounds in the front yards of my neighbors. I thought to myself, as I kept running, "That’s a lot of bee or earthworm activity."

James Morgan is the Dougherty County Extension Coordinator/Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent.

