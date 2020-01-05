Editor’s Note: Final in an ongoing series about crime and punishment in Albany, Dougherty County and southwest Georgia.
ALBANY — One of the lessons Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley brought with him to the job was gleaned from a statement made by former city of Atlanta Chief George Turner.
“Someone asked Chief Turner how his department managed to clear 85 percent of the city’s major cases,” Persley said. “He answered, ‘My folks know folks.’”
That, the APD chief said, is one of the things he stresses as his department battles crime in Albany, and with it the persistent perception that crime is “rampant” in the city.
“I know that for some people perception is reality,” Persley said. “Someone will hear about a criminal act and say, ‘This place is just like the wild, wild West.’ First, they don’t bother to look at other communities — Atlanta, Macon, Columbus — to see that what’s happening here is happening everywhere. Second, the ‘street committee’ and social media emphasize every incident and say things like ‘this is happening all the time’ and ‘this is getting out of hand.’ And our personnel are pushed behind the Eight Ball where people believe they’re not doing their job.”
But, the Albany police chief insists, APD is doing its job. Despite a number of high-profile criminal cases over the past several years, the latest data collected by the department’s crime analysts show that crime in the city is actually at a 25-year low. Still, Persley said, his officers are constantly bombarded with complaints of “The police don’t do anything” ... “We don’t have enough people on the streets” ... “I’m scared to go here or there in the city.”
“What few people understand is the ebb and flow of crime,” Persley said. “Crime comes in spurts. ... Sometimes it’s predictable — like during holidays — others it’s not. When we see unusually high numbers of certain crimes in certain areas, we try to adjust our resources to focus on those crimes or those areas. But what we really try to do is strike a balance, because the reality is we can’t chase everything that’s posted on social media or said in the community. Trying to do that is like arguing with a fool; you can’t win.
“You also have to realize that when there are those violent crimes that get all the headlines and attention, those may be rare, but they’re such a shock to our collective consciousness the impact lingers, feeding the perception of lawlessness.”
Persley notes, and statistics back him up, that his department has had success in catching perpetrators of violent crime in the community. Confident that investigators will be ready and able to respond in such cases, the chief has focused on the “Part II,” or lesser, nonviolent crimes in an attempt to bring those — and overall — numbers down.
“Our personnel are involved in the community, and a lot of the cases we solve are because someone in the community reaches out to one of our officers,” the chief said. “The reason it bothers our officers so much when people say they aren’t doing their job or they’re not capable is that people don’t realize how much we put into bringing criminals to justice.”
APD’s — and other agencies’ in the city, county and region — frustration is augmented by a rash of recent court decisions in which known criminals have been released — often over and over again — even after committing violent crimes. A look at some of these criminals (listed in the first story in this series) reveals lengthy arrest records that were obviously not considered by the sentencing judge.
“I’ll never say anything to throw any other agency under the bus in the criminal justice system, but we have seen a lot of bad decisions made in our jurisdiction,” Persley said. “I think some alternative sentencing is OK in certain cases, but when our officers do their job, put the right person in jail — a person who has been terrorizing the community — and they see that same criminal on the streets a short while later, yeah, that’s disturbing.
“There are evil, wicked people, with no respect for the law who are being turned loose, and pretty soon they’re right back at (criminal activity). Everyone has their rights, and they deserve their day in court. But there are some people who just need to be locked up.”
Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan, frustrated at the public’s outcry against the Albany police force, said a check of the City Commission’s expenditures in recent years shows that the local government has “provided the tools that the police need to do their job.” She, too, bemoans, the prevalence of career criminals who are responsible for a large amount of crime in the community.
“It’s easy to lay the blame at the feet of this department or that, or with the judges, but it goes deeper than that,” Subadan said. “The public has a part in this, too. And I don’t mean just in their reluctance to report crimes out of fear or some misplaced sense of ‘community.’ I’m talking about the people who use every possible excuse to get out of jury duty. There was a recent case in which one person stabbed another 26 times. There was only one other person in the room, and in his dying statement the man who was stabbed (implicated) the other. The jury found the man innocent. How does that happen?
“I know we’re not living in Mayberry in the 1950s, but our police department is going to be much more effective when the community does its part. Yes, I agree that perception is part of the problem. But I’ve told Chief Persley I want the people in Albany to be safe and to feel safe as well.”