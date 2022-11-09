MOULTRIE — The Associated General Contractors of Georgia partnered with JCI Contractors to host construction students from 23 high schools for the South+Southwest Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions was held at the Sunbelt AG Expo in Moultrie. This event is one of seven regional events held throughout the state.
Competitions at the Skills Challenge were held in the following categories: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing, team build and welding.
“As the host contractor, our team understands the importance of the AGC Georgia Skills Challenge series to our construction industry,” JCI Contractors President Lyndy Jones said. “This is a great way for our company to help young people learn more about the numerous career paths within the construction industry while we also educate teachers, parents, school administrators, government officials and more at this incredible event.”
With more than 200 students participating in the competition, an additional 200 students observed in hopes of competing in the future. These students also will benefit from conversations with construction industry professionals who host interactive activities for students to become more familiar with specific construction trades.
“Every year, AGC Georgia is proud to host seven Skills Challenges alongside our member contractors,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “These events provide high school students with the opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it through real-life competitions. Contractors also enjoy participating because this is a tangible way to continue enhancing the industry’s talent pipeline.”
Students from the following construction programs competed in the South+Southwest Skills Challenge: Bainbridge High School, Brooks County High School, Cairo High School, Camden County High School, Clinch County High School, Colquitt County High School, Commodore Conyers College & Career Academy, Crisp County High School, Early County High School, Harris County High School, Lee County High School, Lowndes High School, Seminole County High School, Sumter County High School, Thomas County Central High School, Thomasville High School, Thomson High School, Tift County High School, Valdosta High School, Ware County High School, Wheeler County High School, Wiregrass College & Career Academy and Worth County High School.