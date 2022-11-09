MOULTRIE — The Associated General Contractors of Georgia partnered with JCI Contractors to host construction students from 23 high schools for the South+Southwest Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions was held at the Sunbelt AG Expo in Moultrie. This event is one of seven regional events held throughout the state.

Competitions at the Skills Challenge were held in the following categories: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing, team build and welding.

