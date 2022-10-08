ALBANY — Their use is either limited now or, for some, nonexistent.
But there they are, the old buildings on what most people call Albany State University’s “lower campus,” the original ASU campus. Wiley Hall ... Gibson Hall ... Peace Hall ... the Daisy Brown Building ... Sanford Hall ... the Old President’s House ... L. Orene Hall ... the old Sanford Hall Gymnasium ... the chimney that is all that remains of Caroline Hall.
It’s these latter two structures that most pricked my memory as I walked the ASU campus Friday. There were few people wandering about — the ever-present Reggie Christian (who if he doesn’t have a structure on campus named in his honor there will be no justice) and Andrea Felton are sharing a moment as they wait for the ASU football team to load up for its trip to Jacksonville and a Saturday game with Edward Waters College. A few workers are trimming bushes, sprucing up the campus.
By next Friday, all that quiet on the serene campus will devolve into mayhem — a good kind of mayhem — as thousands of alumni “come home” to wander the campus as I did and evoke memories that for most were life-changing. Making friendships that have lasted a lifetime ... finding a life partner ... remembering a teacher, maybe now long-since departed, who sparked a love for a profession that became a calling ... the big wins — and losses — of the football team ... all sorts of discoveries, both personal and communal ... developing a pride — in self, in school, in heritage — that has made them the people they became.
As I walked the grounds of the lower campus, the names and faces from my time at ASU came flooding back: Dr. Hugh Studdard, my mentor and guide, Drs. Will Campbell, Bruce Fort, Judd Biasiatto, John I. Davis ... fellow students Alan Keel, Dan Land — one of the nicest people I’ve ever met — Brenda Candies, one of the three or four best basketball players I ever had an opportunity to watch play ... unforgettable people like Sandy Cohen, Dr. Billy Black — always the man — Pearly Bowers, the great Mike White.
I remembered helping Dr. Campbell teach swimming classes — required at ASU because so many African Americans of that time had not had access to pools and thus were largely afraid of water — and my then 8-year-old son yelling, “Hey dad,” as he prepared to jump from the high dive, much to the horror of the college students clinging for dear life to the edge of the pool at the shallow end.
There was the ordeal of arranging classes around a work schedule that had me bouncing back and forth like a rubber ball from the old Albany Herald building to the campus, writing a sports story and then covering a game, writing a preview or seeking out a classmate to interview, then working into the night on a class assignment.
I recalled laughing and telling some of the guys I’d met “Yeah, you’d like to get my a$$ on that line, right?” after being asked to join one of the on-campus fraternities.
There were professors who allowed me to visit their homes after I got off work so that I wouldn’t fall behind in classes, professors who allowed me to take up a large chunk of their free time to do the same. There were teachers who became friends, teachers who shared their ASU history with me and taught me about a genuine struggle, teachers who resented me and wanted more than anything to see me trip up.
I’ll never forget the speech legendary football coach Hamp Smith gave his team after one afternoon practice, a speech that had little to do with the coming conference game and more to do with parents who had called Smith to insist that their son get more playing time. (If you see me, ask me about that speech.)
I was proud to be one of the first-ever white students to receive Albany State’s prestigious Porter Scholarship, and I’ve tried to live up to the ideals of that honor along the way. I remain proud to be an alumnus of ASU, and I think sometimes when people ask me my favorite football team — expecting a Georgia, Alabama, even Georgia Tech answer — I surprise them by saying, “The only team whose season I really care about is Albany State.”
Yes, as Robbie Robertson once sang, walking on the campus some 30 years after I’d I walked it as a student “sure stirred up some ghosts for me.” I don’t think I’m a very good alumnus — I’ve never had money to support an alma mater that did so much for me, and I’m not a very social person, so I don’t go to many events where I have to wear anything other than a concert T-shirt.
Reading the inscription on the Caroline Hall chimney Friday, I got a chill in the warm morning air. Quoting ASU founder Joseph Winthrop Holley’s book “You Can’t Build a Chimney From the Top,” it read: “Stare at the bottom and climb one brick at a time. It ends high in the sky, where birds soar among the dreams of Nelson Tift, of Joseph W. Holley, of James H. Gray Sr., of all who sought a plentiful life of opportunity amid a climate of brotherly love.”
Albany State has a special place in my heart and always will. So my wish to all fellow Rams as they return to refresh their memories is that Homecoming ‘22 is the best ever. If not, have no fear. There’s always next year.
