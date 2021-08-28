ALBANY -- Mary Philmon has been a resident at the PruittHealth-Palmyra long-term care facility for more than a decade. She's been honored as Miss Palmyra and is currently the resident council president.
As she chatted with a visitor on the facility's porch on a recent hot, muggy day, a fan blowing cool air on her and her guest as they talked across a plastic barrier to assure proper social distancing, Philmon took a moment to give an assessment to a reporter.
"This is different; we can't do like we used to, but that's OK," she said. "We're doing the things they tell us to do because we understand they're trying to do whatever will keep us safe.
"Everyone may not like the new way we're doing things, but with this virus we know they're trying to do what's best to keep us all safe."
And Rick Fallaw, the administrator for PruittHealth-Palmyra, says the steps being taken to keep residents and staff, who are called "partners," safe are proving effective as the fourth wave of COVID-19 rages around them. Fallaw said a small number of staff members and no residents have tested positive for the virus over the last few weeks as numbers soared at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany.
"A lot of the policies and procedures that are part of PruittHealth have been borne out as effective," Fallaw, who came to PruittHealth-Palmyra as administrator slightly less than a year ago, said. "We've gotten everything we need from the corporate offices as far as PPE -- equipment -- and their policy for testing has proved very effective.
"We test all of our partner/employees twice a week and all of our residents once a week. Right now, we allow only outdoor visitation (from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week), we utilize the latest in ionization technology throughout the facility, and we use the latest in high-tech cleaning techniques. We've even extended the hours that our cleaning staff work so that they have plenty of time to clean thoroughly."
Fallaw said the PruittHealth facility, one of more than 90 such facilities in four states privately held by the family-owned company, also has a quarantine policy in place that minimizes the risk of spreading the virus.
These precautions have helped keep COVID at bay in the long-term care facility, a stark contrast to the early stages of the pandemic, when such facilities were hit hard by the virus. More than 4,200 COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Georgia long-term care facilities, more than 186,000 across the United States. But Fallaw said a 90% vaccination rate among residents and a new federally mandated order that has the staff's vaccine rate up to 52% are crucial to keeping numbers low.
Santana Mathis, a certified nurse assistant, got her second dose of the vaccine on Thursday. She said she was hesitant at first to get the jab, but she complied when PruittHealth mandated that all employees have at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct.1.
"I've been working here three months, and I like my job," Mathis said as Infection and Control Preventionist RN Hep Beulah administered the shot. "I have kids, and I work around the elderly, so I understand why it's important to get the vaccine. I think I made the right decision."
Pruitt Director of Health Services Valerie Gladden, who has worked at the facility for the past 13 years, with a two-year interruption, said the facility's hands-on approach has been effective in keeping COVID numbers low.
"From the moment people get here, no matter who they are, they get screened," Gladden said. "If there are any signs and symptoms, we want to know, and we want to know right away. And we have a 14-day quarantine period for any new residents.
"Most organizations have systems in place to keep things running efficiently, and I am quite sure the systems here -- the checks and balances -- are right for our partners and our residents."
The facility recently hit one of those snags that could gum up the works of even the most well-oiled machine. But Fallaw took care of things with a phone call.
"Some of the aging infrastructure -- the underground pipes to the kitchen -- caved in, so we had to stop making food in-house," he said. "I knew of Ms. B.J. Fletcher, and someone recommended I call her. She started delivering food to our residents, and we haven't missed a beat."
Fletcher said her "passion" for geriatrics made the decision to pitch in and deliver meals to PruittHealth a no-brainer.
"My first job was in a nursing home; that's why I love BJ's ... its (customer base) is so senior-heavy," Fletcher said. "When Rick called me and I visited PruittHalth, it wasn't what I expected. My grandmother passed away in a nursing home, and it was nothing like this. The residents were happy; the facility was very professionally run, but warm to the people who live there.
"I have been very honored to help them out. Their nursing staff is amazing, and their food manager -- a gentleman named Dameon (Frazier) -- was the nicest man to work with. It's been a perfect marriage through the first five days.
There is one concern about the new food, Fallaw said: "After eating BJs' food for a few days, our residents may not let us go back to cooking in-house ... even though our food is very good. It has been a treat to have B.J. cater our food."
Fallaw's family -- his grandmother, both his parents and his brother -- have worked in the health care industry, and he says he's proud to be part of the third generation to answer the calling.
"I am proud to work for a company whose major concern, first and foremost, is the safety and care of its residents and partners," he said. "There are some of the smartest nurses and clinicians here, and they operate as a team. They're constantly provided the best policies, equipment and education needed for an efficiently-run facility.
"This is the best thing I can say about PruittHealth-Palmyra: There's not a question in my mind that I'd be glad to have my family stay here."
