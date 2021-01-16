This is Buster, a shih tzu/bulldog mix. He’s approximately 2 1/2 years old. He is a big teddy bear, weighing around 55 pounds. Buster has been at the shelter since the first of November 2020. Here it is now the middle of January 2021, and he’s still there. Buster is like the rest of us: He is hoping that 2021 will be good to him. He is a big goofy, sweet guy who loves other dogs, big or small, children and running around the yard playing. He is wanting his very own yard to play in. Rescue him from the Lee County Animal Shelter at 101 Mossy Dee in Leesburg. Photos of other dogs at the Lee shelter are available at AlbanyHerald.com.
Looking for his own yard
- Special to The Albany Herald
