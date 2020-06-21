butterfly lyrics.png

Donna Anderson added to The Herald's list of reader photographs inspired by song lyrics with a photo of a large butterfly in her flower garden. She wrote: I was able to take a picture of this monarch butterfly that was enjoying our milkweed plants in one of our flower gardens. I am reminded of Dolly Parton’s song “Love Is Like a Butterfly:" “Love is like a butterfly, As soft and gentle as a sigh. The multicolored moods of love are like its satin wings. Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing.” Any readers who would like to submit their own photographs and accompanying lyrics may send them to carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com.

 Special Photo: Donna Anderson

-- Donna Anderson
 
Any readers who would like to submit their own photographs and accompanying lyrics may send them to carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com.

