ALBANY -- Donna Anderson added to The Herald's list of reader photographs inspired by song lyrics with a photo of a large butterfly in her flower garden. She wrote: I was able to take a picture of this monarch butterfly that was enjoying our milkweed plants in one of our flower gardens. I am reminded of Dolly Parton’s song “Love Is Like a Butterfly:" “Love is like a butterfly, As soft and gentle as a sigh. The multicolored moods of love are like its satin wings. Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing.”
Love Is Like a Butterfly
- By Donna Anderson Special to The Albany Herald
