flex.jpg

FLEX ABY Champion Chelise Ethridge, right, joins second-place finisher Andrew Dawson, center, and third-place finalist Zaria Davenport alongside event round three judges and organizers.

 Special Photo: Albany Area Chamber

ALBANY – Chelise Ethridge, owner and operator of animation art business Lovelise, was named the 2023 FLEX ABY champion at the third and final round of local competition held at Albany State University West Student Center. The inaugural local competition is produced in partnership by the Albany Area Chamber Foundation, Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy.

As the first-place winner, Ethridge is the recipient of $5,000 in prize money, which she will use to scale her animation business. She will go on to represent Albany-Dougherty County in the state FLEX competition in Fitzgerald on April 13.

Tags