NASHVILLE — Due to strong pre-sale ticket demand, 2021 ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has added three more show dates — Feb. 23, 25 and 26 — to his recently announced headlining engagement run opening Feb. 11 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Previously announced show dates, with limited availability, now on sale to the public are: Feb. 11, 12, 16, 18, 19 and 20, 2022.
“We’re looking forward to putting on a unique show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas,” Bryan said. “I’m already working on ideas and can’t wait to play on this new playground where I can create a fun and high-energy experience.”
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents. The brand-new, multilevel venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus, will be home to Las Vegas’s largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. Resorts World Las Vegas is the Strip’s highly anticipated new 3,500-room luxury destination opening June 24. For additional programming and upcoming announcements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas follow on Facebook or Instagram.
Bryan wrapped 2020 as Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s by reigning on their charts with 11 No. 1s on the Hot Country Songs chart and nine No. 1s on the Top Country Albums chart during the last decade. Since his debut in 2009, the Leesburg native has garnered 26 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54.5 million. Bryan also has tallied 14.6 billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold with four platinum albums, two 4x-platinum albums, seven RIAA-certified albums, 22 platinum singles and 12 multiplatinum singles.
Bryan has been recognized as a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times, was named the Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music three times, and the Country Music Association twice. He was honored as a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year.
On April 9, the singer/songwriter released a deluxe version of his No. 1, RIAA-gold certified album “Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)” with six new songs to add to the album’s original 10 tracks.
Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow on Twitter @LukeBryanOnline, Instagram and Facebook.
Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with more than 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site.
Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has a commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multiday music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience.
