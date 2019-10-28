MONTEZUMA – Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany’s Macon County Unit has been awarded a $15,000 grant from International Paper’s Flint River Mill and the International Paper Foundation. Funds will support the club's Students Who Achieve Academic Greatness campaign.
SWAAG focuses on academic success uses specific, targeted programming to increase literacy rates, mastery of school subject areas and on-time graduation. Through homework assistance, tutoring and high-yield learning activities, young people reinforce and apply classroom lessons in the Club. SWAAG will be implemented in small group settings at the Boys & Girls Clubs' Montezuma/Macon County Unit.
The International Paper Foundation helps International Paper reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet.
More information is available at ipgiving.com.
Since 1965, Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany has worked to fulfill its mission of enabling all young people, especially those with the most need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The organization currently serves more than 3,000 youths through membership and community outreach in Dougherty, Sumter and Macon Counties, helping young people grow into healthy, productive, successful adults.
BGC of Albany's vision is to redefine the “success equation” for members by building strong club experiences, that are characterized by intensive, targeted support in three outcome areas:
• ACADEMIC SUCCESS – expanded and enhanced programs to ensure members graduate from high school ready for college, trade school, military or employment with a plan for their future.
• GOOD CHARACTER AND CITIZENSHIP – expanded and enhanced opportunities for members to acquire and maintain a positive self-image, develop positive supportive relationships, become actively engaged in their community, and find and use their voices to become effective leaders and decisions makers.
• HEALTHY LIFESTYLES – expanded and enhanced programs for members to adopt healthy lifestyles and build the resiliency skills to avoid risky behaviors, which may hinder their opportunities to reach their full potential.
Youths ages 6-18 interested in joining one of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany’s nine clubs across southwest Georgia can call (229) 439-0196 or visit bgcalbany.org. Residents in Macon County can contact the Macon County Unit directly at (478) 458-0510.