THOMASVILLE – Get ready to have a howlin’ good time with your furry friends when the city of Thomasville Community Relations, in partnership with the Thomas County Humane Society, kicks off the 12th annual Howl-O-Ween celebration at the Thomasville Dog Park on Oct. 26, from 11 a.m.-1:00 p.m. This unique park is located at 415 South Pinetree Blvd., across from the Southwestern State Hospital campus.
This year’s celebration will include popular contests like doggie and me costumes, fastest wagging tail, best sloppy kiss and silly pet tricks at 12:30 p.m. Other exciting events include the boo-tiful pet parade, shake your boo-t doggie dancing, an agility course for our furry friends and nail clippings by Southern Regional Technical College Veterinary Tech students. Bark Busters will also be on site with obedience training demonstrations. There will be face painting, a live DJ and “doggy and me” family photographs. The Thomas County Humane Society will have dogs available for adoption during the event.
“There will be a Thomasville Police Department Canine demonstration, and the Thomasville Police Department and Thomasville Fire Rescue will have treats and safety tips for the kids,” Assistant Thomasville Police Chief Eric Hampton said. “It’s a fun way to spend a family-friendly and community-oriented afternoon with your pet in one of our community’s unique parks.”
Howl-O-Ween is free and open to the public. All dogs must be at least six months old and be current on all shots and vaccinations to use the city of Thomasville Dog Park. For more information about Howl-O-Ween, call (229) 227-7001.