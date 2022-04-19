ATLANTA – Mauldin & Jenkins has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.
The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.
“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” Eric Rubino, Energage's CEO, said. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”
Jeff Fucito, partner in charge of Mauldin & Jenkins' Atlanta office, said he is excited about the results.
“This award has helped us focus on new ways to make our office and firm an even better place to work," Fucito said. "The process helps us engage with our staff to make a positive difference in productivity and quality of life."
Here are a few things employees said they like about working at M&J:
-- I am able to work in a professional career that I love while having the flexibility and time I need to dedicate to my family.
-- I love the flexibility, the opportunity and support to always learn, and the positive atmosphere to learning. Everyone helps each other. Accounting is extremely challenging -- you have to be comfortable learning each day and need to be in a positive environment as you are constantly refining skills and growing in knowledge. You have to be comfortable being continually challenged. If you are not in a supportive environment, it would be a very hard job. This is why so many people leave public (accounting). The culture at M&J really encourages you and supports you. They invest in you and do not want to burn you out, rather develop you. We lift each other up.
-- I am able to achieve my professional goals and am encouraged to become better.
-- Fellow employees at M&J truly care for your personal life just as much as your work life. Everyone is extremely inclusive and kind. When it comes down to getting work done, everyone works together to get our job complete.
-- The flexibility my job allows me to have. They strive to allow all of their associates to have a work-life balance throughout the year.
-- I love the helpfulness of all the staff, the constant development of better IT products and practices. Most of all, I love doing my best for clients on their tax returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.