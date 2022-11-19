4H leader.jpg

Melanie Biersmith took over as state leader for Georgia 4-H on Nov. 1. She has worked for Georgia 4-H since 2003, most recently as the associate state 4-H leader for facilities and residential programs.

 Special Photo: Josie Smith/UGA

EATONTON — Georgia 4-H has selected Melanie Biersmith as the new state 4-H leader. Since Nov. 1, Biersmith has been working as the ninth state leader in the organization’s 118-year history.

The state 4-H leader provides strategic vision in response to the changing needs of Georgia’s youths and works to support diversity and inclusiveness in youth programming.

Josie Smith is the public relations coordinator for Georgia 4-H.

