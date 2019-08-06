EDITOR'S NOTE: High school senior Yash Jani has been involved in research on certain cancers and nutrition in the summer leading up to his senior year at Deerfield-Windsor School in Albany. This is the first of a series of reports he will offer on his findings.
Prostate cancer begins with cells in the prostate gland, a small gland in men that is located below the bladder and above the rectum. Almost all prostate cancers are adenocarcinomas. Other types of prostate cancer include small cell carcinomas, neuroendocrine tumors, Transitional cell carcinomas, which are rare.
Magnitude of prostate cancer
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men.
Estimates for prostate cancer in the United States for 2019 as per the American Cancer Society indicate there are around 174,650 new cases of prostate cancer and 31,620 deaths. The number of new cases of prostate cancer is 109.5 per 100,000 men per year. The number of deaths is 19.2 per 100,000 men per year.
Risk of prostate cancer
-- About 1 man in 9 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime;
-- Prostate cancer develops mainly in older men and in African-American men. About 6 Cases in 10 are diagnosed in men ages 65 or older, and it is rare before age 40;
-- The average age at the time of diagnosis is about 66.
Prostate cancer risk factors:
Age — All men are at risk for prostate cancer, but the risk greatly increases with age. Prostate cancer is rarely found in men younger than 50 years old.
Ethnic background — African-American men develop prostate cancer more often than white and Hispanic men. African-American men also are more likely to die of prostate cancer than white or Hispanic men.
Family medical history — Men who have a first-degree relative (a father or brother) with prostate cancer are more likely to develop the disease. Men with female relatives with breast cancer related to the breast cancer gene (BRCA) may also be more likely to develop prostate cancer.
Diet — A diet high in animal fat or low in vegetables may increase a man's risk of prostate cancer.
Deaths from prostate cancer
Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind lung cancer. About 1 man in 41 will die of prostate cancer.
Prostate cancer screening
-- Tests are used to screen for different types of cancer when a person does not have symptoms;
-- There is no standard or routine screening test for prostate cancer;
-- Digital rectal exam;
-- Prostate-specific antigen test;
-- A prostate cancer gene 3 (PCA3) RNA test may be used for certain patients;
-- Screening tests for prostate cancer are being studied in clinical trials;
-- Major medical associations and societies, including the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, American Cancer Society, American Urological Association and many European cancer societies agree that men should discuss screening with their health care providers. Men should be informed about the benefits and risks of prostate cancer screening and treatment and make decisions that best reflect their personal values and preferences. Researchers are trying to determine the best way to use each of these tests.
Symptoms of prostate cancer — Prostate cancer is usually found before symptoms develop. Early symptoms of prostate cancer may include a need to rush to the bathroom frequently or a slow urine stream. Less common symptoms include blood in the urine or semen, and erectile dysfunction.
Treatment
-- Newer treatments are being developed, and improvements are being made among many standard prostate cancer treatment methods;
-- Surgery, radiation therapy and hormonal treatments are the main treatments besides close medical surveillance;
-- Technology is seeing other forms of radiation therapy more effective as well. New computer programs allow doctors to better plan the radiation doses and approaches for both external radiation therapy and brachytherapy. Planning for brachytherapy can now even be done during the procedure (intraoperative).
Nutrition and lifestyle changes
-- Many studies have looked at the possible benefits of specific nutrients in helping to treat prostate cancer, although most of this research is still ongoing;
-- Compounds being studied include extracts from pomegranate, green tea, broccoli, turmeric, flaxseed and soy;
-- Some early research has found that in men with a rising PSA level after surgery or radiation therapy, drinking pomegranate juice or taking a pomegranate extract may slow the time it takes for the PSA level to double. Larger studies are now looking for possible effects of pomegranate juices and extracts on prostate cancer growth;
-- Some encouraging early results have also been reported with flaxseed supplements;
-- One small study in men with early prostate cancer found that daily flaxseed seemed to slow the rate at which prostate cancer cells multiplied. More research is needed to confirm this finding;
-- A recent study showed that taking soy supplements after surgery for prostate cancer did not lower the risk of the cancer coming back.
More information
Here are some resources for learning more about prostate cancer.
• National Cancer Institute
1-800-4-CANCER
(www.cancer.gov/types/prostate)
• American Society for Clinical Oncology (patient information website)
(www.cancer.net)
• American Cancer Society
1-800-ACS-2345
(www.cancer.org)
• National Library of Medicine
(www.medlineplus.gov/healthtopics.html)
• SEER Cancer Stat Facts: Prostate Cancer. National Cancer Institute. Bethesda, Md., https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/prost.html
• Screening and Prevention Editorial Board. PDQ Prostate Cancer Screening. https://www.cancer.gov/types/prostate/patient/prostate-screening-pdq. [PMID: 26389306]
• The US Preventive Services Task Force 2017 Draft Recommendation Statement on Screening for Prostate Cancer: An Invitation to Review and Comment. JAMA 2017.
• American Cancer Society guidelines for the early detection of cancer: update of early detection guidelines for prostate, colorectal, and endometrial cancers. Also: update 2001 -- testing for early lung cancer detection. CA Cancer J Clin 2001; 51:38.
• Early detection of prostate cancer: AUA Guideline. J Urol 2013; 190:419.
• Benefits and harms of prostate-specific antigen screening for prostate cancer: an evidence update for the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Ann Intern Med 2008; 149:192.