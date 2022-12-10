Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A metro-Atlanta resident who was trafficking methamphetamine through the Middle District of Georgia from an Atlanta source when he attempted to flee police on Interstate 75 was sentenced to serve more than 17 years in federal prison this week for his crime.

Wesley Bailey Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, was sentenced to serve 210 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell 6 after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
  • Updated