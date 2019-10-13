Editor's Note: Final in a four-part series on the impact of Hurricane Michael on the Mexico Beach, Fla., community, which has long been visited by many southwest Georgians.
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. -- The strength of the human spirit is amazing. Courage shines through disaster.
In Mexico Beach, Fla., those words are a statement of fact. Imagine leaving your home or your business during a mandatory evacuation and returning to nothing but a concrete slab or a pile of rubble. Imagine deciding to stay when told evacuation is mandatory and riding out a storm floating on debris as the place you elected to stay collapsed around you.
Scenarios such as these can't be real, can they?
Yes, in the recent past, so very real in many locations around the world. On Oct. 10, 2018 Hurricane Michael made Mexico Beach ground zero for the largest storm ever recorded to make direct landfall on the northeast Gulf Coast. The storm left a path of destruction from the Florida panhandle through Georgia to the Carolinas and Virginia. But Mexico Beach was truly the point of coastal impact, ground zero. This Category 5 hurricane virtually wiped this quaint, beautiful community off the map.
Yes, there was incredible damage and destruction, but consider that the strength of the people of a community define the place.
The people of Mexico Beach are courageous and strong. Those who stayed and experienced the hurricane in first person are recovering and rebuilding. Those who evacuated have returned to sift through the rubble and rebuild their homes and businesses. Progress is being made every day.
Recovering from a natural disaster like Michael is a slow and tedious process. There are guidelines and regulations in place for everything. These rules are for the safety of those involved and their futures during storms in that location. Everyone knows this to be true, but the daily grind of dealing with the details is difficult.
It is 365 days and counting as this community moves forward toward recovery. Businesses are reopening every day. Home repairs and rebuilds are being completed daily.
Mexico Beach will recover and rebuild. One day in the future, the process will be completed. This community will never be the same quaint place that time had forgotten. Their struggles and experiences as a result of Hurricane Michael will forever be part of their history. Mexico Beach is rising from the rubble like a phoenix; stronger, more unique and beautiful than ever.
A place is defined by its people. And the heartbeat of this beachfront community is strong, just like its courageous people.