ALBANY -- As a young boy, Mike Johnson joined the Cub Scouts and over the years grew in scouting to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Now in his 37th year as a Scout leader, Johnson has been a positive influence on countless young men and women. Johnson's Troop 3 has 177 Scouts who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and 138 of those achieved the rank under his leadership.
For his years of service, Johnson received the Albany Exchange Club's Book of Golden Deeds Award, the most prestigious award that the club presents to an individual in the community.
The Book of Golden Deeds Award honors a member of the community who exemplifies community service by volunteering. The Exchange Club of Albany adopted the Book of Golden Deeds in 1948 as one of its most important annual events.
"Volunteer efforts are very important to our society and should not go unnoticed," Exchange Club officials said in a news release. "The Book of Golden Deeds Award is the National Exchange Club’s longest-running project, created in 1919. It has been recognizing dedicated volunteers who give endless hours of their time and talents toward making their communities better places to live and asking for nothing in return.
"It is part of The National Exchange Club’s Four Pillars of Service: Americanism, youth, community service and prevention of child abuse."
Among the beneficiaries of service projects that Johnson's Scouts have performed over the years to gain the rank of Eagle Scout are the Parks at Chehaw, Willson Hospice House, Albany Area YMCA, MCLB-Albany, Blakely-Early County and St. Theresa’s Catholic Church. Johnson initiated a program that one Scout meeting a month be dedicated for scouts to work toward religious awards appropriate for their age and denominations.
One of Johnson's latest Eagle Scouts, his son Grant, built playgrounds on the St. Teresa's School campus for young students.
Mike Johnson participates and encourages community services such as food drives, Christmas tree recycling, parking cars for Phoebe events, and Flint River clean up with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful. His legacy is seen from his mentoring with military academy graduates, successful attorneys, and architects. In 2019 he was honored by the Blue Angels as one of their hometown heroes.
In attendance during the Exchange Club of Albany annual Book of Golden Deeds Awards Banquet was Johnson, his wife Linda, two of his children, Hope and Patrick, and his mother-in-law, Doris Sowell.
At its award ceremony, the Exchange Club was honored with the attendance of nine past recipient of the Book of Golden Deeds award, including Dr. Phillip Roberts, 1982; Reba Stewart, 1993; AJ Nobles, 1997; Felix Marbury Jr., 2006; Susan Greene, 2008; Brady Lee, 2009; Gwen Knight, 2012; Thomas Gieryic, 2017, and Jim Hill, 2021.
