LEESBURG -- The opening round of the annual MLK Basketball Classic, typically played at Monroe High School in Albany, will kick off at noon today at Lee County High School.
The games scheduled today include:
noon -- Lee County High vs. Kendrick girls
2 p.m. -- Lee County vs. Kendrick boys
4 p.m. -- Americus vs. Northside-Warner Robins girls
6 p.m. -- Monroe vs. Valdosta boys
All games will be played at the Lee County High School Gymnasium, and masks are required.
