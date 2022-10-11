monroe.png

ALBANY — The Monroe High School Class of 1987 is holding its 35th class reunion Nov. 25-27.

All members of Monroe’s Class of ’87, or anyone who knows a member of that class is asked to contact Bennett Hendricks at (770) 616-6409 or Carol McQueen-Harrell at (229) 869-3094 for more details.

