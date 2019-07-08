ALBANY — A summer employment program at Fort Valley State University is providing Niya Dawson an opportunity to earn $2,100 and gain work experience before enrolling in school this fall.
Niya, a rising senior attending Monroe Comprehensive High School, is one of 17 students participating in the TEAM Success Program. TEAM is an acronym for Teaching, Enlightening, Achieving and Mentoring.
For six weeks, beginning June 3 and ending Friday, Niya shadowed area extension agent Charlie Grace stationed in Dougherty County. As an area extension agent serving multiple counties, Grace provides various services to youths, seniors, farmers and other members of the community. During the program, Niya is assisting Grace with production agriculture, farm management and financial planning activities.
“TEAM Success was developed to encourage high school juniors and seniors within the community to come to Fort Valley State University, learn about the College of Agriculture, Family Sciences and Technology and be enlightened on different careers in the agricultural field,” Kena Torbert, family life specialist and coordinator of the TEAM Success Program, said in a news release. Torbert added that as employees of FVSU, TEAM Success participants will learn about job professionalism, develop contacts with community leaders and acquire skills needed to become productive citizens for the state of Georgia.
To be selected for TEAM Success, the student must be entering the 11th or 12th grade or be a high school graduating senior.
They must also live in one of 14 counties where an FVSU Cooperative Extension Program county agent or program assistant is based.
In addition, students must complete and submit an application, have a cumulative grade-point average of 2.4, acquire three letters of recommendation, write an essay and submit the information through an online application process. Finally, the TEAM Success Selection Committee reviews, scores,and ranks each applicant based on the listed criteria.
For more information about the TEAM Success program, contact Torbert at (478) 825-6573, or e-mail at torbertk@fvsu.edu.