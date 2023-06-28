moody.jpg

Moody Air Force Base near Valdosta will host two squadrons of the Air Force’s newest fighter aircraft, a mission that will add about 500 personnel.

 Special Photo

The new F-35A Lighting II fighters are projected to begin arriving as soon as Fiscal 2027 and will replace Moody’s A-10 Thunderbolt IIs that are due to be retired, the Air Force announced.

